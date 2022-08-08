The one-China principle is not provocative

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photograph) |

On August 2, in disregard of China’s strong opposition and serious representations, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China’s Taiwan region. This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence”. China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this.

There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This has been clearly recognised by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, 181 countries including the United States have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.

The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-US relations. The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the United States to change the status quo. The Taiwan authorities have kept seeking US support for their independence agenda. They refuse to recognise the 1992 Consensus, go all out to push forward “de-sinicisation”, and promote “incremental independence”. The United States, for its part, has been attempting to use Taiwan to contain China. It constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the one-China principle, steps up its official exchanges with Taiwan, and emboldens “Taiwan independence” separatist activities. These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it.

The position of the Chinese Government and people on the Taiwan question has been consistent. It is the firm commitment of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is the common aspiration and sacred responsibility of all Chinese sons and daughters to realise the complete reunification of the motherland. The will of the people is not to be defied, and the trend of the times cannot be reversed. No country, no forces and no individual should ever underestimate the firm resolve, strong will and great capability of the Chinese government and people to defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to achieve national reunification and rejuvenation.

The One-China principle is the consensus of the international community. It is the common knowledge of international politics and the basic norms well known by the international community, including India. India is among the first countries to recognise the one-China policy. We believe that India will continue to honour the one-China principle, and grasp the vicious political intention behind Pelosi’s mousy visit and the serious harms of the “Taiwan independence” separatist force. We believe that the Indian side will understand and support China’s efforts to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests, and work together with the Chinese side to promote a healthy and steady development of China-India relations. My colleagues and I will spare no effort in pushing forward cooperation between the consular district and China in various aspects, promoting people-to-people friendship and contributing to the economic and social development of India.

The author is Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Mumbai. The views expressed here are personal