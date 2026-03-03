The New Eklavya: Why The Modern Learner Refuses To Bow, Yet Secretly Craves A Hand On The Shoulder

Somewhere between the motivational reels of Gaur Gopal Das and the algorithmic sermons of ChatGPT, humanity has quietly forgotten its teachers. | FPJ

Somewhere between the motivational reels of Gaur Gopal Das and the algorithmic sermons of ChatGPT, humanity has quietly forgotten its teachers. The gurus have gone to the gig economy. The disciples themselves have turned into content creators. And the rest of us are scrolling our way through what may well be the most enlightened era primed with self-confusion in human history.

We are living in the era of knowledge democratisation and technological marvels that continue to surprise. This has also given rise to new Eklavyas. The Eklavya who refuses to kneel before any representative Dronacharya. He’s watching YouTube tutorials, attending webinars, and reading Medium blogs at 2x speed while trying the AI prompts. And, most importantly, he’s not willing to give his thumb away.

Because in today’s world, giving the thumb away is no longer a sign of obedience or respect. It’s about giving away your most significant advantage—in addition to the biometric key to your phone, your wallet, your identity, and your freedom. Chopping it off is not a possibility.

This Eklavya 2.0 rightly values himself too much to surrender to a so-called agenda-based, selfish pseudo-teacher. His motto is simple: Learn from everyone, follow no one. His classroom is the world, his syllabus is chaos, and his exams are daily existential crises with no cheat codes.

The new Eklavya is encountering a world where the concept of the “guru” is obsolete, where every possible question has been answered 487 times on Reddit, that too, complete with citations, debates, and memes. The AI prompts further simplify questions. Why seek spiritual guidance when your meditation app sends a calming notification every morning at 7 AM, reminding you that “You are enough”? And, in case you have a doubt, do subscribe and sign for a 999 course that comes with freebies worth INR 4999.

But beneath this satirical sheen lies a more profound shift. The idea of the tribe. The romantic notion of shared purpose, collective wisdom, and moral compass. It has been traded for an influencer-driven marketplace of curated individuality. Communities now exist primarily as WhatsApp groups, where people argue more about fake images and display their situational relationships.

The new-age human no longer trusts the collective.

Eklavya, with experience, has learnt that “community” is just a group of people pretending to care while silently plotting to outdo each other’s vacation posts.

Codes of conduct? Morality? Discipline? Those are vintage concepts, gathering dust next to landlines and sincerity.

Life today is a continuum of training and unlearning, a messy relay race between ambition and anxiety. The only constant is the need to pivot. The need to rebrand before the algorithm forgets your existence.

And here is the shift. We all agree that self-experience is indeed the best teacher. However, in this fast-paced Darwinian circus, there’s simply no time for trial and error. If you learn only from your own mistakes, you’ll run out of time before you even master the first lesson.

Hence, the modern Eklavya must adapt; learn from his mistakes; and also study others’ blunders as if they were sacred scriptures. The art of survival now depends on mastering vicarious wisdom. Watch. Absorb. Avoid. Move on.

Yet, amid this high-speed self-learning, something strange is happening, and the new Eklavyas are not able to articulate the feeling. The soul is getting tired. The algorithms are no longer soothing. The screens blur with thoughts. The unwelcome but necessary notifications add to the noise. And that’s when, quietly, the hunger for real gurus returns. Not the televised ones in saffron robes selling “mindfulness in a bottle”. Not the AI-powered life coaches who end their advice with “subscribe for more”. But a different breed.

The new gurus, when they emerge, and if they appear, will be painfully human. They won’t have answers. What they will have is dollops of empathy. They won’t sell enlightenment; they’ll share confusion. And in that raw, flawed humanity will lie their credibility. And here I am not talking of the influencers.

Because in a world high on digital dopamine, empathy will become the new currency.

The next Osho will not live in an ashram. He will probably be sitting next to you, exhausted, trying to make sense of life while sipping overpriced coffee. The next Buddha won’t be under a tree; he’ll be staring at a screen, meditating on the chaos of constant connectivity.

This is the paradox of our times.

We’ve broken free from the bondage of teachers only to discover that freedom without guidance is just chaos with better lighting.

We’ve stopped searching for gurus but still crave the occasional hand on the shoulder saying, “It’s okay; even I don’t know what I’m doing.”

So yes, stop searching for gurus. Be your own. But also remember: even the mirror needs light to reflect. Learn relentlessly, unlearn frequently, and question everyone, including yourself.

And when you find someone who listens, stay a while.

Because while the new Eklavya may not bow, he still knows when to nod.

And maybe, just maybe, that’s enough.

Sanjeev Kotnala is a brand and marketing consultant, writer, coach and mentor.