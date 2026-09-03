The New Battleground And Old Weaponry: Brand Memory And Preference

Brands are increasingly relying on trust, emotional connections and memorable experiences as product differentiation becomes harder to sustain | AI Generated Representational Image

Democratisation of information and access to technology has made differentiation increasingly difficult. Features that once took years of R&D and massive investment can now be copied, adapted, or sourced with surprising speed. A small brand can access manufacturing capabilities, AI tools, design talent, logistics platforms, and digital marketing infrastructure that were once available only to large corporations.

E-commerce makes consumers see competing brands sitting side by side—similar products, features, and specifications, along with price parity. It removes yet another reason to choose one over the other.

Reviews were supposed to help. But fake reviews, paid endorsements, and manipulated ratings have corrupted the ecosystem. Five-star reviews no longer necessarily mean five-star satisfaction, with trust in the rating system weakening.

So, when features are democratised, functions are easily replicated, prices remain at parity, and reviews cannot always be trusted, what is left for a brand to fight the war of preference?

Meaning Becomes The New Weapon

Being better is increasingly becoming a temporary advantage. What is difficult to copy is not always what the product does; it is what the brand comes to mean.

The first weapon in this new war is, therefore, distinctive meaning. Not the purpose statement sitting inside a PowerPoint presentation. Not a beautifully worded manifesto that employees cannot remember. But a clear answer to a fundamental question: What are we really selling?

Volvo is not merely selling automotive engineering; it is selling peace of mind and the reassurance that the people travelling with you are as safe as possible. Apple is not merely selling computing power; it sells creative empowerment, simplicity, and an identity associated with a particular way of thinking and living. Harley-Davidson is certainly not competing on kilometres per litre; it sells freedom, rebellion, and belonging to a tribe. Rolex does not sell the ability to tell time; it sells visible achievement, status, and perhaps a reminder that you have arrived.

The product operates in a category; a strong brand operates in the consumer's mind and life.

Experience Drives Brand Preference

As Osho often reminded us in different contexts, life is not merely about utility; it is about experience and consciousness. That distinction may become increasingly relevant to branding as well.

Consumers do not always choose only what works better; they choose what feels right, what represents them, what reassures them, and what helps them express who they are. After all, consumers are not completely rational buyers.

Features create consideration. Price creates accessibility. Reviews create reassurance. But preference is created through meaning, memory, trust, identity, and experience.

This is where brands need to rethink their strategy.

If fake reviews weaken trust, then earned trust becomes more valuable. How does the brand respond when something goes wrong? How easy is it to return a product? How does customer service behave when the customer is angry? Does the brand disappear after the transaction, or does the relationship continue?

These experiences cannot be fully captured in a five-star rating or managed in an automated ecosystem that depends entirely on bots, agents, and algorithms.

Brand Memory Shapes Choice

Then there is memory.

When consumers need a product, they do not enter the market with every available brand occupying equal space in their minds. Some brands are already present. Their colours, sounds, stories, personalities, and past experiences have created mental shortcuts.

And perhaps that is the real power of preference. Consumers are tired of comparing everything. A strong brand reduces the need to compare. Past product and brand experience, stories heard, and complaints on social media all contribute to it.

The ultimate win is not when the consumer concludes, “This is objectively the best product”. Because that judgement can change when the next competitor launches a better version.

The real win is when the consumer says, “There may be other options, but this is the one I want.” That is emotional ownership.

The Shift From Better To Wanted

The future may belong to brands that understand one simple eternal truth that was always true for branding and marketing—when everyone can sell the same thing, the winner will be the brand that sells something more.

The new war is no longer only about differentiation; it is about induced preference.

And perhaps the most important question every brand now needs to answer is not, “Why are we better?” It is: “When everything looks equally good, why should anyone want us more?”

In light of the above, I strongly suggest that brands re-examine their customer care and after-sales service beyond the ecosystem led by bots, agents, and algorithms. It's time to rewind the clock and treat the complete brand experience and brand memory as a strategic advantage.

Sanjeev Kotnala is a brand and marketing consultant, writer, coach and mentor.