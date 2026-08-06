The Most Expensive Thing You Own: Why Protecting Your Time Is The Key To A Meaningful Life

Valuing time over constant distractions can lead to greater focus, peace and purposeful living | AI Generated Representational Image

Most of us feel we never have enough time in our lives. This feeling alone creates so much stress before our day properly starts. Isn't it? We try to do ten things at once with the intention of saving time, but does it really save time? Just check your phone mid-conversation and notice what happens.

You don't actually finish either the message or the conversation. You just do both worse. In short, mistakes made in a hurry take longer to fix than the task would have taken if done properly the first time.

The Cost Of Distraction

Around a decade ago, multitasking meant juggling calls, emails and errands. But today, it means a phone that interrupts you every few minutes, and a feed engineered deliberately by teams of very smart, very well-paid people to keep you scrolling past the point you meant to stop.

The distraction isn't incidental anymore. It's actually smartly designed. Which means staying present isn't just a nice spiritual habit anymore; it's closer to self-defence.

And yet, some people carry a full plate and still seem unbothered by it, unhurried and almost carefree. So, what do they understand that the rest of us don't? It usually comes down to how much they value themselves and, by extension, their own time. That clarity lets them focus on what actually matters and let go of what doesn't.

Choosing Discipline

This is not a skill they were born with. It is a discipline they chose. And it begins not with a better schedule or a smarter app, but with a single, honest decision to stop treating your time as something that simply happens to you and start treating it as something you actively protect.

Because time, unlike money, cannot be earned back. Every hour spent in distraction, every conversation half-heard, every task done badly because we were doing three things at once—that is time quietly leaving without a receipt. And the only person who can stop that from happening is you.

A Moment To Reflect

Because no one is coming to rescue your mornings or reclaim your evenings. But here is the quiet truth: you do not need rescuing. You need pausing. Just enough stillness to ask yourself once, clearly and honestly, where is my time really going, and is that where I want it to go?

That one question, asked sincerely, is worth more than any time management course ever written.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal, the USA, the UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia and Mauritius. To date, more than 9,800 published columns have been written by him. You can reach out to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com.)