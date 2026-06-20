The Man With Two Faces: Donald Trump's Politics Of Praise, Threats And Contradictions

Donald Trump's unconventional diplomatic style continues to spark debate over whether unpredictability is a strategic asset or a liability | File Photo

A political chameleon in the global arena

Donald Trump remains one of the most paradoxical figures in contemporary politics—a leader who can be both arsonist and firefighter within the same news cycle. If consistency is the currency of statesmanship, Trump has often preferred the volatility of the stock market. His critics argue that truth and Trump have shared a troubled relationship for decades, while his supporters celebrate his unpredictability as a strategic weapon. Either way, he has transformed contradiction into a governing philosophy.

Trump's political personality resembles a coin constantly spinning in the air. No one knows which face will emerge when it lands—and often, before it touches the ground, he has already tossed another coin. For allies and adversaries alike, dealing with Trump is like navigating a sea where the lighthouse itself keeps changing direction.

Modi today, Modi tomorrow

His comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi illustrate this phenomenon perfectly. At one moment, Trump suggests that he possesses the power to damage Modi's political future. Afterwards, he lavishes praise on the Indian leader, describing him as a "great leader" who wisely stays out of wars and governs the world's largest population.

Such reversals are not exceptions; they are signatures of the Trump style. Yesterday's criticism frequently becomes today's compliment, while today's ally can become tomorrow's target. Diplomats attempting to decipher Trump's intentions often resemble weather forecasters trying to predict a hurricane that changes course every few hours.

This uncertainty has become one of Trump's most potent political instruments. By refusing to be predictable, he keeps both friends and rivals permanently off balance. The problem, however, is that unpredictability may create tactical advantages but often undermines long-term credibility.

Facts as flexible instruments

Political observers frequently note that Trump's statements and subsequent actions do not always travel on parallel tracks. His approach resembles that of a gambler placing chips on multiple numbers at a roulette table. If one prediction materialises, he claims foresight; if another fails, he simply shifts to a new narrative.

The Iran peace negotiations offered yet another example. Fact-checkers documented numerous inconsistencies and exaggerations in Trump's public description of events. Yet such contradictions rarely appear to trouble him. Trump often treats facts the way a stage magician treats cards—not as fixed objects but as props that can be rearranged to suit the performance.

A thought that emerges during the night can become a diplomatic signal in the morning and official policy by afternoon. In Trump's political universe, certainty is temporary and narratives are infinitely recyclable.

Pakistan's moment in the spotlight

His dealings with Pakistan provide perhaps the clearest demonstration of this duality. Trump can welcome Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir with extraordinary warmth, host him for lunch and publicly praise both Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for helping facilitate contacts between Washington and Tehran.

Such gestures create the impression that Pakistan has become an indispensable diplomatic player. Television studios celebrate. Headlines trumpet Islamabad's rising stature. Political leaders present the recognition as proof of Pakistan's renewed international relevance.

For a brief moment, Pakistan appears to be standing at the centre of the geopolitical stage, basking under the bright lights of global attention.

The art of giving and taking away

Yet Trump's diplomacy often resembles a magician's disappearing act. The same leaders who are elevated one day can find themselves marginalised the next. Having praised Pakistan's role, Trump can just as easily exclude its representatives from a signing ceremony or deny them any meaningful share of the diplomatic spotlight.

The result is a striking contradiction. The very individuals credited with helping build the bridge are prevented from crossing it. It is like inviting guests to construct a grand stage, applauding their efforts before a cheering crowd, and then lowering the curtain before they are allowed to take a bow.

In doing so, Trump can simultaneously reward and diminish, recognise and marginalise. Praise becomes a currency that can be spent lavishly without necessarily yielding tangible benefits for its recipients.

A hall of mirrors called Trump diplomacy

This duality has become the defining feature of Trump's statecraft. He distributes compliments with one hand while withholding recognition with the other. Adversaries are threatened and later embraced. Allies are praised but kept uncertain. Strategic partners are elevated only to discover that the pedestal beneath them has wheels.

His diplomacy increasingly resembles a hall of mirrors where reflections constantly shift shape. Countries entering negotiations may believe they have found a clear picture, only to discover moments later that they have been looking at an illusion.

For governments across the world, the challenge is no longer understanding what Trump says. The real challenge is determining which version of Trump is speaking at any given moment. The compliment and the insult, the embrace and the snub, the promise and the reversal frequently travel together.

In that sense, Trump's politics is less a straight road than a carnival maze—full of hidden doors, moving walls and unexpected turns. Those who enter believing they possess a map often discover that the map itself has been redrawn before they reach the destination. That may be Trump's greatest political skill: keeping the entire world guessing while ensuring that he alone remains at the centre of the stage.

The politics of contradiction

Donald Trump's political career offers countless examples of a leader who can simultaneously play opposing roles, often leaving allies and adversaries equally bewildered. His supporters call it strategic unpredictability; his critics call it inconsistency. Whatever the label, Trump's diplomacy has frequently resembled a theatre production in which the script is rewritten while the actors are still performing. Leaders who enter believing they understand the plot often discover that their role has changed before the curtain falls.

Perhaps the most striking example was his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In 2017, Trump mocked Kim as "Little Rocket Man" and warned that North Korea would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States. The world feared that the two leaders might stumble into a devastating conflict. Yet within a year, Trump was exchanging personal letters with Kim, holding unprecedented summits and declaring that the two leaders had developed a special bond. The man once portrayed as a dangerous menace was suddenly presented as a trusted negotiating partner. It was as if the villain of one act had become the hero of the next without any change in costume.

His dealings with Chinese President Xi Jinping followed a similar pattern. Trump repeatedly praised Xi as a strong and capable leader and often spoke warmly about their personal relationship. Yet he simultaneously launched a trade war against China, imposed sweeping tariffs, accused Beijing of unfair economic practices and later blamed China for the spread of COVID-19. Xi was at once a respected friend and America's principal strategic rival. Trump appeared capable of extending a handshake and wielding a hammer at the same time.

The story was no different with NATO. Trump frequently criticised the alliance, describing it as outdated and accusing European members of exploiting American generosity. His remarks generated anxiety across Europe and raised questions about Washington's commitment to collective security. Yet the same Trump later claimed credit for strengthening NATO and celebrated increases in defence spending by member countries. It was as though he had spent years questioning the value of a house before proudly claiming ownership of its renovation.

Ukraine provided another illustration of this duality. Trump often expressed scepticism about American involvement in Ukraine and repeatedly questioned the scale of Western assistance. At the same time, he portrayed himself as the leader most capable of ending the conflict and preserving stability in Europe. His approach oscillated between disengagement and leadership, creating uncertainty among both supporters and critics. For observers, it often seemed that Trump was standing with one foot on the brake and the other on the accelerator.

Even America's closest ally, Israel, has not been immune to this pattern. Trump was widely regarded as one of the most pro-Israel presidents in modern American history. He recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moved the US embassy there and consistently projected strong support for Israeli security interests. Yet recent developments involving Iran demonstrated that Trump's priorities can shift when he believes a broader diplomatic opportunity exists. Israeli leaders who assumed unwavering alignment discovered that Trump's calculations are ultimately guided by his own political and strategic objectives rather than by sentimental loyalties.

His relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin presents another example. Trump frequently spoke admiringly of Putin's leadership abilities and often advocated improved relations with Moscow. Simultaneously, his administration imposed sanctions on Russia, expelled diplomats and maintained several policies aimed at countering Russian influence. The result was a curious spectacle in which presidential rhetoric and government action frequently appeared to be moving in different directions.

Taken together, these episodes reveal a consistent pattern rather than isolated contradictions. Trump's diplomacy resembles a hall of mirrors where every participant sees a different reflection. He praises and pressures, embraces and excludes, rewards and marginalises—sometimes within the same political episode. His style is less that of a conventional statesman and more that of a master showman who keeps every actor guessing about the next scene.

Trump conducts international politics much like a juggler keeping multiple balls in the air. Every leader believes he is holding the most important ball, yet nobody knows which one will be caught and which one will be dropped when the performance ends. The compliment and the criticism, the promise and the reversal, often travel together. In Trump's world, certainty is fleeting, alliances are fluid and today's headline can become tomorrow's contradiction. That may be why governments across the globe continue to struggle with a simple question: when Donald Trump speaks, which version of Donald Trump is actually talking?

Trump's greatest strength may be that nobody can predict his next move. His greatest weakness may be exactly the same thing. In a world where diplomacy is built on trust, Trump has turned uncertainty into both a weapon and a brand. Allies applaud him, adversaries fear him, but neither side can be entirely certain which Trump will appear when the next curtain rises.

(Writer is a strategic affairs columnist and senior political analyst based in Shimla.)