The Justice Verma Case: Office No Shield For The Corrupt

The tabling of the inquiry report on former Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma has intensified calls for continued legal accountability despite his resignation from office | AI Generated Image

Justice must not only be done; it must also be seen to be done. However, justice often moves at a slow pace. Parliamentary justice is no better. Seventeen months after bundles of half-burnt currency notes were discovered at the residence of then Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma following a fire, the country has received a finding that should not be allowed to gather dust.

A three-member Judges’ Inquiry Committee has found all three charges against him proved: possession of unexplained cash, failure to protect material evidence, and giving evasive explanations.

The committee, headed by Supreme Court Justice Aravind Kumar and comprising Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and senior advocate B V Acharya, submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in May. The report has now been tabled in Parliament.

The discovery itself was extraordinary. What followed was disturbing. There were allegations that efforts were made to remove or destroy evidence after the fire. Justice Varma did not provide a convincing explanation for the presence, ownership or source of such a large amount of cash.

At one stage, the suggestion that it might have belonged to his personal staff only raised another obvious question: how could anyone on his staff have accumulated such a sum? The inquiry committee has now described his explanations as evasive and found the three articles of charge proven.

Resignation Cannot Mean Exoneration

These are not allegations made in the political arena; they are the findings of a committee constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968. Yet, the parliamentary process has effectively lost its purpose because Justice Varma resigned.

Impeachment is intended to remove a serving judge from office. Once he resigned, the removal proceedings became infructuous. But resignation cannot mean exoneration.

That leaves the question: what happens now? Should a person against whom a judicially constituted inquiry has found misconduct be allowed to walk away simply because he is no longer a judge? The answer must be an emphatic no.

No One Above The Law

The criminal justice system must determine whether criminal offences were committed. Justice Varma, like every other citizen, should have the opportunity to prove his innocence in a court of law. That is what would happen to an ordinary citizen facing such circumstances. No office, however exalted, should become a shield against investigation.

The judiciary cannot demand accountability from everyone else while being reluctant to apply the same standard to one of its own former members. The episode has inflicted damage on public confidence in the judiciary. Parliament, too, must ask whether its proceedings have any meaning if resignation can bring them to an abrupt end.

The lesson is simple: nobody is above the law. And in the fight against corruption, certainty of punishment is a far more powerful deterrent than the severity of punishment.