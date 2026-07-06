The J&K Controversy: Books Of Terror Or Blunder?

The commentary urges an evidence-based inquiry into the J&K school library book controversy | AI Generated Representational Image

There can be little disagreement that books meant for school libraries should not glorify terrorists, separatists, or violence. If publications supplied to government schools in Jammu and Kashmir contain praise for figures such as Hafiz Saeed or portray convicted terrorists as martyrs, they have no place on library shelves. The government’s decision to withdraw such books and enquire into how they were procured is, therefore, entirely justified.

Need For Due Process

The larger question, however, is whether the controversy warrants the invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sweeping allegations of a vast conspiracy. The books in question were not prescribed textbooks but supplementary library acquisitions. An inquiry should certainly determine how they were selected, approved, and purchased. It is equally important to establish whether those responsible had actually examined the contents before placing the orders. In many cases, officials merely approve recommendations without reading every page of every publication.

If evidence emerges that the inclusion of objectionable material was deliberate and part of a coordinated effort to promote separatist propaganda, the law must take its course. But such conclusions should follow evidence, not precede it.

Publishing Standards Under Scrutiny

There is another aspect that deserves attention. Books with titles such as Personalities and Legends of J&K or Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir are often produced in a haphazard manner. Many suffer from poor editing, inadequate fact-checking, and, in some instances, outright plagiarism. Small publishers with minimal editorial standards frequently secure bulk orders through their contacts in education departments. Since these books are sold at heavily discounted rates despite inflated cover prices, procurement rather than quality often becomes the determining factor.

The rapid spread of artificial intelligence has introduced yet another complication. Increasingly, authors rely on AI-generated drafts without carefully verifying the material they contain. Errors, distortions, and even objectionable content can slip into print unless subjected to rigorous editorial scrutiny. Such carelessness is unacceptable, but it is not, by itself, proof of sedition or terrorism.

Avoid Overreaction

Political rhetoric has nevertheless raced ahead of the facts. Terms such as “academic jihad” may make headlines, but they do little to illuminate the truth. Ironically, only last year the administration invited ridicule by ordering police to seize several books from bookshops, including works by authors such as Arundhati Roy and A. G. Noorani that had circulated for years without disturbing public order. Such overreaction rarely strengthens democracy; it only fuels unnecessary controversy.

Objectionable books should remain withdrawn, responsibility should be fixed where warranted, and procurement procedures should be tightened. But unless investigators uncover clear evidence of an organised conspiracy, there is no reason to convert an instance of poor publishing and official negligence into a national security crisis. There is, in short, no need to make a mountain out of a molehill.