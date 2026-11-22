The International Court Of Justice’s Verdict On The Rohingya Genocide | AI

New light thrown on the interpretation of “intent” in the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ’s) first-ever genocide verdict against a country would imply that Myanmar may not be the last to be pronounced guilty of such crimes. The Junta’s 2016-2017 campaign of large-scale executions, mass rapes, killings of children, torching of entire villages, attacks on fleeing civilians, and displacement of nearly a million mostly Muslim Rohingya minorities could not be accounted for by military objectives alone, the majority has ruled. The court, in this precedent-setting decision, has concluded that genocidal intent is the only reasonable inference that could be drawn from the totality of the evidence it has examined. But this did not preclude the existence of other motives alongside the intent to commit genocide, the judges clarified. In ruling thus, the 9-6 majority disagreed with Myanmar’s contention that counterinsurgency operations and punishment, rather than genocidal intent, could be inferred from the military’s conduct. A submission made to the Hague Court by Britain and other European countries, one among several depositions by victims and others, emphasises that the treatment of children, gender-based violence, and displacement had to be factored into the determination of genocidal intent in a conflict. Instructive is the 2007 ICJ ruling that the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serbian forces was a genocide. Nevertheless, the country was only found to have failed to prevent genocide, not to have committed it, because the paramilitary that perpetrated the atrocities were not under the control of the government in Belgrade.

It has been 78 years since the adoption of the 1948 Convention on the prevention and punishment of genocide. The term, coined by Polish jurist Raphael Lemkin in 1944, combining the Greek “Genos” (tribe/race) and the Latin “cide” (killing), denotes crimes committed against a group and has been deeply contested and sparingly used. The expression entered the Nuremberg trials lexicon, but only as a war crime, and was eschewed in the tribunal’s rulings, owing to apprehensions that it could be held against the US by native and Black Americans. A similar concern possibly explains why Washington dragged its feet on ratifying the Convention until 1988.

Ahead of the historic verdict, the administration of President Donald Trump threatened punitive action against the ICJ, similar to the sanctions it has imposed against many judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to the genocide case against Israel in the war in Gaza. To be sure, there are deeply shocking commonalities between, to cite one instance, the murder of thousands of Rohingya and Palestinian children under the age of five. The real answer to the scourge of such grotesque violence against innocent civilians is a resounding no to all wars, romantic as this may sound.