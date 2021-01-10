The inevitability of Trumpism

Many were left shocked, and disappointed. Even this author, who once championed the US as a protector of values. During the ‘seventies, the loss of lives compelled many to rally round the likes of Bob Dylan (Blowing’ in the wind) and Joan Baez (God’s on our side). But the siege on Capitol Hill showed how far the US had gone in degrading respect for human lives. Not just Donald Trump., but the whole of the US.

The siege could have been avoided, and the agonies of Black Lives Matter might not have taken place, if Americans had been taught that all lives matter, irrespective of colour, race, religion, or ideology. But the impunity with which the US refused to acknowledge the right of other lives – especially in the past few decades – is tragic. The US has been willing to break international law, even in defiance of the United Nations and other countries. It began championing the line “If you are not with us, you are against us”.

Consider the way Trump broke off the Nuclear Pact with Iran that had been carefully stitched together by the UN along with the EU and other major countries. Then think of the way sanctions were imposed on Iran, Russia, and others as well. The world tried to tell him that unilateral decisions are bad for global order, and for international justice. Trump just wouldn’t listen.

But he had excellent precedents before him.

Remember the invasion of Iraq that Harold Pinter called a “bandit act” in his Nobel award acceptance speech. In 2005, Pinter pointed out how “The United States now occupies 702 military installations throughout the world in 132 countries, with the honourable exception of Sweden, of course.”

He added that “The United States possesses 8,000 active and operational nuclear warheads. Two thousand are on hair trigger alert, ready to be launched with 15 minutes warning. It is developing new systems of nuclear force, known as bunker busters. . . . Who, I wonder, are they aiming at? Osama bin Laden? You? Me? Joe Dokes? China? Paris? Who knows.”

Go to the documentary of award winner John Pilger on The coming war on China.