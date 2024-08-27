The Golden Years: Embracing The Joys Of Ageing

Representative Image | Pixabay

The decision of 81-year-old Joe Biden to opt out of the US presidential race couldn’t have come at a better time. During his presidential debate with the 78-year-old Donald Trump, Biden often appeared out of sorts, disengaged and unfocused. His public speaking has become his kryptonite; the US President appears like a Struldbrug, with his functionality diminishing each passing year. Old age often unfolds like this: walking a tightrope of physical infirmities and vulnerabilities.

Being in one’s 70s and 80s can present an existential battle. This is the age when one has clear intimations of one’s mortality. Physical and mental fitness can vary significantly among individuals in their 70s and 80s. Some people remain highly active and cognitively sharp, while others may experience significant declines in health and mental capabilities. Mental well-being can be greatly influenced by factors such as social engagement, cognitive activities, financial security, a healthy diet, and a person’s outlook on life.

Elderly individuals should try to retain their Falstaffian zest for life and continue living on their own terms. In Kazuo Ishiguro’s famous novel, The Remains of the Day, an elderly gentleman tells the protagonist, Stevens, “…Been as happy as the lark since the day I retired. You have got to keep looking forward. You’ve got to enjoy yourself.”

In the literary realm, one is never too old to call it a day. Consider authors like Anita Desai (87) and Canadian novelist and poet Margaret Attwood (84), who remain creatively fertile and imaginatively active even at their advanced ages. The venerable and prolific Ruskin Bond, at 90, continues to write with rare, maniacal energy and unflagging zeal. Painters and writers such as Picasso and Rabindranath Tagore, to name but a few, harnessed their advancing years to push the boundaries of creativity.

In politics and movies, there is no retirement age worldwide. Take the case of 79-year-old Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the 82-year-old Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge: both are in mint condition, as sound as a bell, and continue to remain active with no visible signs of slowing down. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be 74 this year, has become the second most followed global leader on the social media platform X, after 63-year-old former US President Barack Obama. Two millennia past, Plutarch of Chaeronea, a luminary of Greek philosophy within the Roman Empire, penned a contemplative essay titled ‘Should an Old Man Engage in Politics?’ Plutarch posited that the greatest asset of elder statesmen lies not merely in the wisdom accrued through the passage of time, but rather in the serene composure born of a lifetime of experience. The patina of Homeric wisdom that comes with age is often more valuable than youthful exuberance.

Turning 60 doesn’t mean it is time to withdraw from the hustle and bustle of life and simply watch the world go by from one’s window. With ample free time, retired individuals can act as a guiding force within the community through their enduring presence and valuable insights. A repository of wisdom and experience, these Methuselahs can assist those in need by offering valuable advice and assistance. By working selflessly for others, they can strengthen the principles of human dynamics and give back to the community. Retired doctors and lawyers can provide free medical care and legal advice to those with limited means. Retired teachers can utilise their time teaching poor children. Through these altruistic acts, they can discover unexpected happiness and satisfaction.

Remain active and young at heart, and let those who label you a fuddy-duddy be nothing more than distant echoes. Necessity dictates that you release the grip on the heavy anchors of worry and embrace the buoyancy of the present moment. Embrace the dreams you’ve always cherished but never had the chance to pursue as the months and years passed in a blur of work deadlines, family, and social commitments. If you are fond of travelling, now is the time to pack your bags and set off on a journey, meeting new people and experiencing different cultures. Life’s sunset years can be a vibrant tapestry of new adventures — so weave it with the colours of your desires. Remaining stress-free and shunning negativity can do wonders for your mental health. Moreover, technology has become a lifeline, allowing people to stay connected, share stories and discuss matters of significance.

In Sonnet 18, Shakespeare said, “But thy eternal summer shall not fade.” In other words, age does not diminish one’s essence.

