Climate scientists warn that weak international commitments could accelerate global warming and threaten the planet's ecological stability | X

Leading scientists at the just-concluded COP31 Climate Conference in Antalya, Turkey, which was jointly led by Australia, ironically felt relieved at the lack of a summit agreement.

Their worry was that a badly premised pact emerging from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) meeting could push the agenda back in time, when the world has already entered the danger zone of peak temperature rise touching 1.5 degrees C.

As Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lamented ahead of the deliberations, the climate change crisis has fallen off the map for much of the richer world. The climate summit was given short shrift by the top leaders of the G7 bloc, with only the British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, choosing to attend.

While a top greenhouse gas (GHG) emitter such as the United States has pulled out of the UNFCCC under Donald Trump, the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, was not there to head his national delegation.

It was left to the rest, nearly 200 members, to try and hammer out a draft agreement, but countries with a vested interest in petroleum, such as Saudi Arabia, opposed the European Union's demand to mention a fossil fuel transition in the final declaration; India, too, opposed explicit language on a fossil fuel phaseout.

Countries from Oceania, joined by Panama, were on firm ground as sufferers of sea level rise and extreme climate events, demanding a strong stand on fossil fuels.

Climate Risks And Political Resistance

Far from heeding climate science, many polluting countries seem keen to stall a rapid transition towards a greener economy because of entrenched special interests. The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research warned at COP31 that breaching the Paris Agreement goal of a maximum peak temperature rise of 1.5 degrees C was inevitable; seven of nine planetary boundaries that protect the earth’s resilience to sustain life have been breached. Brazil's Amazon faces a great danger of crossing a tipping point. The decadal rate of average temperature rise has doubled since 2015, contributing to events such as the Nepal glacier collapse in August.

India's Climate Transition Priorities

Yet, with political commitment, it should be possible to bend the curve on global warming through the reduction of GHGs at 6% a year over a five-year period. India needs to take the side of the climate literate to achieve a full transition, focusing on cutting fossil fuel use through steady green electrification, an end to mindless deforestation, including in the Eastern Ghats, Great Nicobar and the Aravalli, and supporting initiatives to remove CO2 from the atmosphere that go beyond Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) systems. There is concern that CCUS at the international level may become a permanent excuse for continued reliance on fossil fuels.

Business as usual on climate change may appear convenient to present-day politicians, but it is almost certain that those who inherit the mantle in coming years will be unimaginably challenged to protect people’s lives from climate collapse.

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