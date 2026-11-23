US President Donald Trump | File Pic

The loss of Trump, rather than the victory of the Democrats in the Congress, brought cheer to the markets. We did see stock indices moving up, the dollar index strengthening, and bond yields dipping. Was it a very significant thing for the markets? Yes and no. After the initial euphoria has sunk in, things seem to be reverting to normal, or the situation is as it was before the election results were out. But there are emerging perceptions on issues like war, AI, tariffs, deficits, and so on. How is one to interpret these developments?

Trump's Power After The Elections

The loss in the Congress lowers but does not really diminish the power of President Trump, who will continue for another two years. Yes, there could be challenges in getting budgets passed, which is a positive. But the President has veto power on other issues, and, hence, it is not that the government is being ruled by the Democrats, as the markets had initially assumed. Logically, this will mean a bit of bargaining on both sides, and this is how all decisions will be made, where each side will give and take some.

The war may not really end, though the interest of the USA could wane if there is no overt aggression from Iran. The USA did not really have much to gain from the war, which was more an Israel-led battle supported wholeheartedly by the President. Americans find this exercise quite futile, as they are paying for it in the form of higher prices and funds diverted for something that does not really affect their daily lives. The Democrats would rather have the extra spending on healthcare, which Trump was against. Hence, this gives space for the President to gradually withdraw from the battlefront and let the other nations sort out their issues. The Democrats may not agree to pass higher defence bills. Besides, there should hopefully be a realisation that the war has put a cost with no return.

Oil Prices Remain Uncertain

But this can still not really bring down the price of oil, as the Russian war is still going on. Israel has only taken a pause, and one is not sure how the new government looks at the ongoing battle with Iran. The price is in the range of $90 to $100 per barrel, but any resumption of aggression on either side could cause a spiral that will disrupt the present equilibrium. One still can’t say much on oil, and one has to wait for further developments.

AI And Global Investment Flows

How about AI? The US government’s proclivity to push forward with anything to do with AI, which includes data centres, can meet substantial resistance. This is why the stock market, which was worried about the AI bubble, cooled down on news of Trump’s defeat. This has also caused foreign investors to start looking at new markets for investment, and India has gained a lot from this development. The IPO of Anthropic is still round the corner, and, hence, the story is not over. It is more likely a punctuation mark in the AI story. But it will be something worth tracking, as it affects not just our markets but also the IT sector, which could have been at a disadvantage on account of being behind in the race.

Bond Yields And Interest Rates

The US bond yields came down, and so did ours. There is an unwritten rule that a certain differential is maintained between the US and Indian bonds. With bond yields coming down in the USA, our 10-year yields came down by around 20 bps to the region of 7.10% to 7.20% from 7.30% to 7.40%. The reason is simple. There would be less pressure on the fiscal deficit and, hence, borrowing by the government. There will be less pressure on the Fed, which will continue to act in the most prudent manner, which means further rate hikes given that inflation is high. One more rate hike is expected in December, after which there can be a pause, provided oil prices remain under control.

There is not much spoken about whether or not the tariff policy will meet any scrutiny. Right now, the attention is more on the impeachment of the personnel based on the allegations of money being made through the past two years in the midst of the rather whimsical policies pursued. This will probably occupy more media space than tariffs.

The Dollar And The Rupee

The dollar continues to reign strong, and while the rupee has held on mainly due to the stronger forex reserves that are being used by the RBI judiciously to stabilise the rupee, attention needs to be paid to how other currencies are reacting. A stronger dollar makes other currencies weaker. This also means that we cannot keep the rupee stronger and have to let it drift downwards at some point in time.

Indian Stocks Attract Investors

Definite gains have been witnessed in the stock market, where the continued inflow of FPI has bolstered the indices as well as capital inflows. This should continue, albeit at a more gradual pace. It was believed that Indian stocks had lost out on the AI boom, which had caused investors to put their money in the US and other Asian markets. Further, Indian stocks seemed to be overvalued relative to earnings. Both have changed now. AI no longer looks alluring, and not being too overdependent gives us an edge in terms of our market being good for diversification. This has been combined with two successive quarters of high profit growth by India Inc.

Hence, the next couple of months will be interesting to gauge how markets turn out. Right now, it is hard to predict with certainty, though the environment looks more positive from the point of view of US policies and crude oil prices. That is the silver lining in this uncertain world.

The author is Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, and author of ‘Corporate Quirks: The Darker Side of the Sun’. Views are personal.

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