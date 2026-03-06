The Divine Feminine And The Rising Power Of Women In The Modern World

The concept of Shakti in Sanatana Dharma reflects the enduring spiritual and social power of women shaping modern society | Representational Image

In Sanatana Dharma, the feminine has never been merely respected; she is revered as the ultimate cosmic energy, Shakti. Our ancient traditions remind us that she is the primordial power from which all action and creation flow, the divine force from which even her masculine counterparts derive their strength. We celebrate the Divine Mother in her beneficent, nurturing forms as Lakshmi and Parvati, yet we equally bow to her fierce, valorous manifestations as Durga and Kali.

Shakti reflected in modern achievements

In today’s world, we are witnessing this Shakti dynamically unfold as women continuously shatter glass ceilings, fearlessly claiming domains previously considered exclusively masculine. We see this unstoppable energy in the triumph of our inspirational women’s cricket team conquering the World Cup. We see her fearless form in trailblazers like Captain Shiva Chouhan, taking on active duty in the treacherous, freezing heights of Siachen.

This power also resonates loudly through global corporate corridors, where Indian women now steer international giants like Chanel and Vimeo. The celebration of gender diversity across every arena is ultimately a modern recognition of this boundless, capable energy.

Strength in everyday life

Yet, the divine feminine does not only manifest in grand, public triumphs; she is equally present in quiet, everyday devotion. The women in our lives — our mothers, wives, daughters and sisters — embody a profound, selfless strength.

Guided by an innate nurturing instinct, they consistently weave the emotional fabric of our families, often placing the joy and comfort of others long before their own.

Honouring women on International Women’s Day

As we celebrate International Women's Day tomorrow, it is vital that we pause to celebrate this energy in all its forms, honouring the achievements of women regardless of their backgrounds. Recognising our women is not just a social duty, but a spiritual practice of honouring the divine in our daily lives.

A call for gratitude and appreciation

Take the time today to offer your tangible gratitude. Make that heartfelt phone call, book that much-deserved spa appointment, or arrange a thoughtful gift. Let us ensure that the women who anchor, nurture and elevate our lives feel genuinely revered today, and every day.