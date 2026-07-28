The Crisis In Indian Education And Skills Is Real And Quite Deep

Recent student protests have reignited debate over India's education system, employability and the urgent need for long-term reforms | AI Generated Representational Image

The nation is transfixed by the Gen Z protests in Delhi. What started off as anger against the NEET examination question paper leak has snowballed into youth protest over growing white-collar unemployment and unfulfilled expectations.

The Union government assumed responsibility for a nationwide entrance test for admissions to medical colleges on the Supreme Court’s directive in 2016. The paper leak has only provided the spark for mobilisation of youth. The underlying crisis is real and complex.

A Failing Education Pipeline

First, much of our education, both at school and college levels, has collapsed. About 80 per cent of the children who pass out of schools, through no fault of their own, have no real foundation and are products of rote learning and mass copying. Second, poor evaluation systems necessitated competitive entrance tests for highly sought-after STEM courses.

Third, in many cases, the states could not do a credible job of testing, and standards at the state board level vary widely, necessitating a uniform nationwide test for standardisation and fair assessment.

Fourth, while medical colleges have mushroomed, only a select few are capable of imparting a reasonable quality of training to young medicos. Therefore, while 1,36,000 seats are available in medical colleges, there is a scramble for higher ranks to secure admission to some of the better colleges.

Fifth, in order to meet the demand for preparing students for competitive medical entrance tests, many coaching centres mushroomed. Given the competition and weak school foundations, young students are subjected to intense pressure during two years of coaching-cum-study.

In this high-pressure atmosphere, leakage of examination papers is a devastating blow for many youngsters at a tender age and for parents who sacrifice a great deal to give their children a head start. Given this situation, it is no surprise that the NEET paper leak led to such consternation and unrest.

Political Response Fell Short

The Union government could have assuaged the pain and disappointment through empathy, strong communication, and sensitive political responses in time. Instead, it was treated as just another issue and addressed as a managerial and administrative problem, not a potential spark for mass mobilisation.

The failure of our political system, obsessed with power games, and the collapse of reasoned public debate in state legislatures and Parliament did not provide space for systemic correctives or public engagement. The result is predictable.

While the immediate political ramifications are riveting in a society obsessed with a quest for power, we need to go beyond the spark and examine the powder keg that lends itself to easy combustion. There is a deeper crisis afflicting our education-skills-jobs cycle.

Even those who are joining prestigious courses are not equipped with skills, and many of them are unemployable or have to invest several more years before they are able to add value to the economy. Of the 13.5 lakh engineering graduates, it is estimated that only about 15–20 per cent have even minimal employable skills.

Through no fault of their own, most youngsters come out of college after years of effort with a degree that has no value. Even medical graduates receive inadequate training, and the postgraduate pipeline is narrow and gruelling.

Even after another entrance test and postgraduate training, many doctors need years of apprenticeship with reputed clinicians to acquire the skills and confidence needed to practise medicine. If the highly valued STEM courses are in such a sorry state, we can only imagine the plight of the nearly 90 lakh university undergraduate students admitted every year in other courses.

All over the world, the job market is changing so dramatically that university degrees are fast losing relevance. With our sub-standard educational outcomes, the situation is infinitely worse.

Skills Gap Needs Urgent Attention

Any modern economy requires a limited number of highly qualified technocrats and a large number of skilled workers. We have an inverted pyramid in India. Only 50 per cent of ITI seats are filled in India.

Fewer youngsters join ITIs (about 13.20 lakh), and fewer still enrol in polytechnic diploma courses (about 6.4 lakh), compared with 13.54 lakh engineering admissions. In all these courses, most students only receive certificates and degrees without acquiring real skills and productivity.

China trains 16.62 lakh engineers very well every year—they are real technocrats and engineers with skills—and imparts vocational education with real skills to 56.40 lakh youngsters. School education foundations are also excellent in China.

We expanded access to schools and colleges, but the quality, in most cases, except in a few elite institutions, is abysmal. In all this, students and parents from middle-class and poor families are the victims. We need to radically transform our education and skill development if Gen Z is to have a real opportunity in wealth creation.

We need to do a lot more to create jobs in the formal sector, but that is a separate discussion. The crisis in education is known to every keen observer. We are squandering our demographic dividend. The window will close soon, and we need to act with urgency and great resolve.

This is one issue that needs broad political consensus because the stakes are too high for partisan politics. Most of the action lies with the states because most education is controlled by them.

Time For Collective Action

We all—those in politics, administration, civil society, media, and academia—need to come together with a constructive and creative response to this crisis. The time for tired clichés and business as usual is over. If we fail to rise to the challenge, the crisis may overwhelm our politics, economy, and society and undermine our future.

The author is the founder of Lok Satta movement and Foundation for Democratic Reforms. Email: drjploksatta@gmail.com / Twitter@jp_loksatta