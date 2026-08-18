The BJP’s New Team Comprises Old Warlords

The BJP has unveiled a reshuffled national team combining new office-bearers with several experienced leaders ahead of key polls | AI Generated Image

The first organisational reshuffle in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since Nitin Nabin became its youngest-ever president signals a willingness to experiment with younger and newer faces. As many as 51 of the 65 office-bearers are new.

The larger presence of women, including former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia and former Union minister Smriti Irani, is another significant feature.

Yet, it would be wrong to interpret the exercise as an attempt to elbow out the old guard. The appointment of Piyush Goyal as national treasurer, after his tenure as Union Commerce and Industry Minister, demonstrates that experience continues to have a place.

The return of Ram Madhav and retention of several seasoned leaders reinforce the same point. The question is whether these changes reflect genuine renewal or merely a tactical response to electoral pressures.

Reshuffle Comes Ahead Of Polls

The timing of the reshuffle is also important. The BJP has to prove its mettle in five states going to the polls, with Uttar Pradesh posing the biggest challenge after the party suffered a severe drubbing there in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The new team is designed to give representation to different regions, communities, generations, and political constituencies. The party’s difficulties are underscored by what happened in Bankipur, the Patna Assembly constituency vacated by Nabin after he became BJP president.

It had been a BJP stronghold, with the party winning there continuously for 31 years. Yet the candidate who contested after Nabin’s departure was defeated by a massive margin. Nabin’s campaign had no discernible coattails.

The result is a reminder that organisational changes do not automatically translate into electoral enthusiasm on the ground. The BJP will have to demonstrate that its new architecture can produce votes, not merely headlines.

Nabin’s Team Or Party’s Choice

It would, therefore, be a misnomer to call this simply “Nitin Nabin’s team”. There is no certainty that the new president enjoyed a free hand in choosing his colleagues.

Like leaders of many political parties, Nabin himself was selected for the presidency by a small group that controls the organisation; he did not have to win an election to secure the post. Those who chose him also had a decisive say in choosing his teammates.

The dropping of AP Abdullakutty, who was a national vice-president, while retaining Anil Antony, illustrates that the reshuffle reflects calculations larger than those of the new president. How this team will make or mar the BJP’s electoral prospects remains to be seen.

Its success will depend less on the novelty of its faces than on its ability to reconnect with voters. To dismiss the exercise as Tweedledum replacing Tweedledee, however, would be unduly harsh. There is enough change to make the experiment worth watching, though the real test will come at the ballot box.