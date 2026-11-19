Mahendra Singh Dhoni | X/@ChennaiIPL

In the span of a fortnight, two iconic sportspersons, both of whom made the Number 7 jersey their very own, bowed out of their respective sports. First, it was Portugal’s iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who retired from national duty, and now former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has brought down the curtains on his cricket career by ending his association with the Chennai Super Kings franchise of the Indian Premier League, thus ending a career spanning over twenty-five years.

Dhoni Made Chennai His Second Home

Having retired from international cricket in 2019, Dhoni turned his focus exclusively to bringing more laurels to CSK, where he was dubbed Thala (Leader) by his adoring fans, who embraced him as one of their own, deifying him to a god-like status, just as they had done to numerous political and cine icons.

Dhoni, in fact, epitomised the pan-national character of Indian cricket, with his roots in Uttarakhand, his birth in Ranchi, and then making Chennai his second home since he was bagged in a brilliant coup at the first IPL auction.

This followed his leading India to victory in the inaugural World T20 in 2007 in South Africa in his maiden stint as captain, a triumph that catapulted the then-new T20 format into the consciousness of Indian fans across the country.

A Five-Time IPL Champion

Dhoni, in essence, was Mr IPL, his role as captain of CSK guiding them to five titles as well as three runners-up spots. But he gave up the captaincy in 2024, and in 2026, his presence hung over CSK like Banquo’s ghost in Macbeth, haunting and taunting countless fans, as he did not play a single match due to various fitness issues.

His promise to them that he would bow out in grand style at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai thus remained unfulfilled. At 45, the mind might have been willing, but the flesh was not, and he finally put to rest the speculation that had been swirling around his future for over a year.

The IPL Moves Into A New Era

With the twentieth season unfolding in 2027, the IPL will now have to learn to live without the one player whose dynamism as a leader, batsman and wicketkeeper epitomised the spirit of the event—an event that has spawned copycat leagues across the world and whose massive shadow threatens other formats of the game, especially 50-overs.

Dhoni also captained the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants while CSK sat out a two-year ban in 2016-17. Now he takes on a new role as team mentor even as CSK welcomes new coach Zaheer Khan, who replaces Stephen Fleming, the Kiwi who forged a winning partnership with Dhoni.

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