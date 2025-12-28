Thackerays Reunite: What It Means For BJP's Political Calculus In Maharashtra - A Family Truce With Wide Political Ripples

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

The recent reunion of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray marks far more than a family truce after two decades of rivalry. It is an event loaded with symbolism, electoral arithmetic, organisational repositioning and narrative politics. For the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has steadily expanded its footprint in Maharashtra by exploiting divisions within the Shiv Sena ecosystem, this development introduces uncertainty — not necessarily because it guarantees a sweeping shift in votes, but because it complicates the BJP’s strategy at multiple levels simultaneously.

Reclaiming Marathi Asmita: A Narrative Challenge for BJP;

The first and most visible fallout concerns the consolidation of Marathi asmita politics. Historically, the Shiv Sena created — and owned — the space of Marathi pride fused with an assertive brand of Hindutva. When Raj broke away to form the MNS and Uddhav retained the main organisation, the political field fragmented. That fragmentation created opportunities for the BJP to expand in Mumbai and other urban centres, positioning itself as the more disciplined, national force while drawing from the same cultural well. With the two cousins now signalling unity, the BJP confronts a reinvigorated narrative — one that reclaims the ownership of Marathi identity and seeks to portray the Thackerays as authentic heirs of that sentiment. Even if votes do not immediately shift en-masse, narrative terrain matters. The BJP now has to fight harder for emotional legitimacy in constituencies where symbolism often outweighs dry policy debate.

Stakes High around the BMC and Urban Power;

The second dimension of fallout lies in the civic and organisational arena. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, long the Sena’s power domain , is both financial and psychological territory. For the BJP, breaking the Sena’s hold on the BMC has always had strategic value: weakening the rival’s grassroots patronage network and projecting itself as the natural governing force in Maharashtra’s capital. A united Thackeray bloc seeks precisely to prevent vote-splitting that earlier worked to BJP’s advantage. That does not automatically mean the BJP will lose ground — it possesses formidable organisational capability, deep pockets, disciplined cadres and strong alliances. Yet, what once looked like a relatively manageable battlefield could now become a hard-fought contest, forcing the BJP to devote greater resources and energy simply to hold its position.

Sharad Pawar Enters the Frame — Alliance Politics Takes a New Turn;

Adding a fresh twist, the Sharad Pawar–led NCP has joined the Uddhav Thackeray–led Sena–Maharashtra Navnirman Sena alliance to contest the BMC polls scheduled for January 15. Observers believe Pawar retains the political heft to persuade Congress to eventually come on board, arguing that without a broader opposition front the grand old party risks isolation in Mumbai’s civic arena. Should Congress resist, anti-BJP votes may still splinter — but if Pawar succeeds, the alliance could acquire breadth, organisational muscle and a leadership balance that the BJP can no longer take lightly. A defeat for the BJP in the BMC would not only dent its urban authority; it could also send tremors through the ruling coalition, where the Eknath Shinde faction is reportedly uneasy over multiple issues and closely watching the shifting political winds.

Impact on BMC if Congress Stays Out;

In the specific context of the BMC elections, Congress staying out of the Uddhav–MNS formation changes the equation sharply. Congress still retains pockets of influence in Muslim-dominated wards, parts of South Mumbai, and among sections of slum voters. Its absence means these votes may either scatter across multiple parties or shift tactically seat by seat, instead of consolidating behind the Thackeray bloc. This weakens the effort to create a unified anti-BJP front in the city. NCP’s alignment with Uddhav and the MNS, the combine may gain some organisational support and a leadership boost, but without Congress inside the arrangement, the alliance risks losing critical ward-level vote transfers. For the BJP, this fragmentation in Mumbai works to its advantage, as even modest splits in opposition votes can significantly alter outcomes in closely contested civic wards.

Limits of Split-Based Politics

The reunion subtly exposes the limits of engineering politics through splits. Over the last few years, the BJP’s Maharashtra project appeared to rely heavily on breaking opponents, co-opting factions, and weakening regional leadership structures. This has produced short-term dividends, but it has also created a counter-narrative: that the BJP reshapes mandates by manipulation instead of long-term organic consent. The unexpected coming together of the Thackerays can be interpreted by voters as an expression of resistance against such politics. If that perception deepens, it may gradually erode the BJP’s moral authority among sections of the electorate, especially those who value regional pride and political dignity.

BJP Still Retains Structural Advantages;

At the same time, any assessment that predicts imminent trouble for the BJP would be premature. The party still commands substantial support on account of national leadership, welfare outreach, strong urban middle-class backing and disciplined electoral machinery. Moreover, Uddhav and Raj carry their own baggage: organisational erosion, past inconsistencies, and overlapping leadership styles that could resurface as friction. Their coming together is dramatic, but sustaining unity requires programmatic clarity, seat adjustments, and a shared roadmap — none of which are easy. The BJP’s calculus is that the Thackerays’ alliance may create sound and spectacle but may not translate into durable vote transfer across key Mumbai wards.

Opposition Cohesion and Shifting Political Momentum;

Even so, politics is not merely a numbers game; it is about momentum, perception, and psychological space. The very fact that top BJP leaders have felt compelled to publicly argue that the reunion will “have no impact” reveals a degree of defensiveness. In politics, when rivals manage to shift the conversation, they have already registered the first advantage. If the Thackerays manage to position themselves as credible anchors of an alternative civic leadership in Mumbai, the BJP’s preferred narrative of administrative efficiency versus fragmented opposition becomes harder to sustain.

Looking ahead?

In the medium term, the impact could extend beyond the immediate civic polls. Urban networks, ward-level loyalties and identity markers built during BMC contests often shape future assembly dynamics. A revived Thackeray brand, if it reconnects with younger Marathi-speaking voters while retaining older loyalists, has the potential to narrow BJP margins — not necessarily defeating it everywhere, but making victory more competitive and resource-intensive. For the BJP, the prudent response will be to double down on governance delivery — sanitation, transport, roads, health infrastructure — while simultaneously questioning the coherence of a coalition built around nostalgia and symbolism. Whether this strategy succeeds will depend less on rhetoric and more on the lived experience of Mumbai’s citizens.

In the end, the fallout is not catastrophic for the BJP — but it is consequential. If the Thackeray unity holds and gains organisational depth on the ground, the BMC battlefield will be far more contested. If it falters, the BJP’s hold will look even more entrenched. The next few months will reveal whether sentiment can truly be converted into structure.

(Writer is a senior political analyst and strategic affairs columnist based in Shimla)