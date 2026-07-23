Tend Your Mind, Transform Your Life

Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji explains how emotional healing, self-awareness and inner peace contribute to a healthier and more fulfilling life | AI Generated Representational Image

A few years ago, conversations about mental health were still whispered. But today, they are unavoidable. Anxiety, depression, burnout and psychosomatic illnesses are no longer rare or distant terms. Medical science itself increasingly acknowledges that the state of the mind influences the state of the body. The body listens to the mind even when we do not. Hence, a mind overloaded with unresolved emotions quietly weakens immunity, disturbs sleep, disrupts digestion and accelerates fatigue. Peace of mind, therefore, is not a luxury; it is preventive healthcare.

The Need For Emotional Hygiene

Yet, we often misunderstand emotional hygiene. Many people believe that being “strong” means suppressing anger, pain, jealousy or resentment. But suppression is not healing; it is temporary storage. What is pushed down within does not disappear; it accumulates. Over a period of time, this suppressed junk begins to leak out through irritability, bitterness, cynicism or sudden emotional outbursts. Real strength, thus, lies not in denial but in transformation. And transformation requires non-violence, not just in action but also in thought.

Violence is not limited to physical harm. In fact, harsh self-talk, constant self-judgement and emotional revenge are also forms of violence. Hence, non-violence towards oneself is self-respect, and non-violence towards others is emotional maturity. Without this inner discipline, no real transformation is possible.

Power Of Inner Values

In this whole process of transformation, our personal values act like filters. When values are weak or borrowed, emotional junk sticks easily. When values are clear and lived, negativity thrown at us does not stay for long. This does not mean we become insensitive or immune to hurt. It means we recover faster. An honest person may stumble and may feel pain, but does not collapse under it because there is nothing to hide within. And that, perhaps, is the simplest definition of a dejunked mind.

Choosing A Lighter Mind

Not a mind that never gets hurt. Not a mind that never doubts or fears. But a mind that has been honest enough with itself to clear out what no longer belongs there—the old grudges, the borrowed guilt and the fears that have long outlived their purpose.

Remember! The mind you tend today becomes the life you live tomorrow. So, tend it well. And be light.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal, the USA, the UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia and Mauritius. To date, more than 9,500 published columns have been written by him. He can be reached at nikunjji@gmail.com or through www.brahmakumaris.com.)