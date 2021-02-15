Telecom disruption: The airwaves are buzzing

The concept of a LEO became popular in the late ‘nineties when Iridium wanted a telecom network in the sky. Unfortunately, Iridium went bust. But the concept was resurrected by others. Better technology, and newer concepts, breathed life into LEOs. However, some people still confuse LEOs with Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellites.

A GEO network involves satellites which appear to be fixed as they move at the same angular velocity as the Earth and orbit along a path parallel to Earth’s rotation. So, a satellite above Mumbai will remain hovering over Mumbai because it travels at the same speed as Earth’s rotation and revolution. Thus, it keeps pace with its position in the sky, travelling with the earth around the sun, and also spinning with the earth’s rotation.

They fly around 35,000 km above the Earth’s surface. Unfortunately, given the curvature of the earth, they cannot provide continuous service above or below approximately +/- 70 degrees latitude.

LEOs fly at lower heights (hence the name) between 160 to 2,000 km. A constellation of LEO satellites can provide continuous, global coverage.

Unlike GEOs LEOs fly at a much faster pace, partly because of their proximity to Earth. Its low height and high speed make it a favourite with telecom players. It offers lower latency (delay in receiving the voice signals from sender to receiver) to the point that people cannot distinguish its connection from a wired telephone call.

Starlink SpaceX

Starlink is a subsidiary of SpaceX which has already started sending vessels into the space and bringing them back safely to earth for reuse, on the next trip. The company believes that space tourism is just round the corner.

It has been putting up LEOs for its Starlink project. According to the video referred to above, Starlink has been launching some 60 satellites each month and currently has around 1,000 satellites in the sky.

It has obtained approval from the US government’s FCC for around 12,000 satellites. To appreciate the magnitude of this number, please bear in mind that the total population of satellites of all countries in the world comes to around 3,300satellites. If one considers all satellites that have been put up in space, including those that are drifting and have been decommissioned, the number is no more than 10,500.

However, SpaceX must first submit to the FCC its plans on how it will ensure collection and disposal of space garbage because of the huge number of satellites it will place in orbit.

Starlink has already won a grant of $850 million for providing connectivity to 35 states in the US. Eventually, it wants to be a global network. Obviously, the big businesses that could be riding on this network would be social media, entertainment, banking, education, telecommunications, even telemedicine.

What makes a LEO network endearing is that it can offer download speeds of 50-150 mbps per second which could go up to gigabits. And while satellite communication is expensive, it is certainly cheaper than the cost of laying cables to reach small communities. That is why such projects are always set up in partnership with governments which want to ensure that even the remotest village has telecommunication, internet, and data connectivity.

But that costs money. Despite the US grant, Musk has been waiting for some additional funds. As he stated just a few days ago, "Once we can predict cash flow reasonably well, Starlink will IPO." Musk also added that the price of the service is "meant to be the same price in all countries. Only difference should be taxes & shipping." How that will pan out in India is not known.

Bharti Airtel’s OneWeb

By May 2020, Airtel was already reeling from the body blows thrown at it by Jio-Reliance. Just around that time, Sunil Mittal, promoter of Airtel through Bharti Enterprises, did something incredible. He quietly went ahead and bid for the flailing and bleeding OneWeb.

Headquartered in the UK, it had run into financial problems. Mittal picked up a 45% stake in the venture thus becoming its anchor investor. The British government and Indian telecoms conglomerate Bharti Enterprises together put up $1 billion to buy OneWeb.

The UK backed this deal because it saw this company as a crucial part of its plans in its post-Brexit revival.

By end May 2020, “OneWeb, which began as WorldVu in 2012, had 74 satellites already in orbit, as it ramped up launches immediately before collapsing in late March” says Reuters.

Britain depended on OneWeb to add to its positioning technology. With Brexit being sealed, access to EU’s Galileo network could pose problems. And depending only on the American GPS system would not have been very comforting. The additional payload could be built in the UK. But additional investment potentially running to more than $1 billion - on top of the $1 billion British/Bharti commitment - would be needed. Mittal was confident of raising it.

While OneWeb and Bharti declined to comment on this deal, people at Airtel were thrilled. They could see in the deal a strategy that could possibly trounce JIO.

As pointed out by Reuters, OneWeb had already secured radio spectrum and regulatory approvals needed to operate its satellites and ground infrastructure and offer services around the world. It already had all the licences and regulatory clearances required.

It would also help Bharti-Airtel consolidate their telecom businesses in Africa and the plans they nurture bout expanding in other territories as well.

A big added advantage was that OneWeb came with very influential backers which included Qualcomm, Airbus, Virgin Group, and eventually Japanese investor SoftBank. Together they had pumped roughly $2 billion into this company.

Even while plans to integrate OneWeb with the group’s India strategy were being fine-tuned, Airtel had managed to arrest the bleeding from the Jio-inflicted wounds. It kept on working on improving its customer base and its average revenue per user (ARPU). By last month, Airtel showed Indian investors how it had managed to best Jio for at least two quarters (see chart). By January, Business Standard reported that “Bharti Airtel added the highest number of subscribers in November, ahead of Reliance Jio, even as Vodafone Idea lost customers during the period, according to the latest TRAI data.”