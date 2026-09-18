Tata Sons: A Battle After The Vote

The Tata Sons leadership dispute has widened to include questions over shareholder authority and the future of the holding company | AI Generated Representational Image

For decades, the Tata Group's single biggest strength came not from the multi-billion businesses it owned but from the governance architecture surrounding Tata Sons. With a single act by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, who voted for his own appointment for the next five years, he has thrown the entire Tata Group into disarray by going back on his decision not to seek another term. Now that the deed is done, Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has publicly said it was illegal and, therefore, the next major battle will shift to the annual general meeting.

Tata Trusts’ 66 per cent shareholding gives it a huge boost at the AGM—provided the AGM can be validly convened and the directorship resolution is put to shareholders. Obviously, all this comes with several caveats, but to return to the main issue, it exposes a deeper problem at the heart of the Tata Group—who ultimately speaks for the institution, and where does the authority reside when the board and its controlling shareholder disagree?

Shapoorji Pallonji Stake Remains

The other contentious issue that remains unresolved is the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

The SP Group has been trying to monetise its stake, but it has been unable to do so because Tata Sons is unlisted. A public listing would create a market for the stake and could give the SP Group a clearer route to liquidity. At the September 17 board meeting, the listing issue seems to have been resolved, with Tata Sons deciding to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory requirements related to its status as an upper-layer NBFC and the possibility of listing. Tata Trusts, however, says it has not agreed to a listing and wants to examine alternatives.

Listing Could Alter Tata Structure

A listed Tata Sons would fundamentally alter the relationship between the holding company, its shareholders, and the wider Tata Group. It would also open avenues for other entities to take a stake in Tata Sons. Tata Trusts argues that Tata Sons had already decided in March 2024, under Ratan Tata's guidance, to remain unlisted. It now wants to explore alternatives. The listing question is ultimately a regulatory and corporate-structure question, not simply a Noel Tata-versus-Chandrasekaran contest.

However, what happened at the Bombay House on Thursday is, therefore, more consequential than the immediate question of Chandrasekaran's tenure. There is nothing inherently wrong with a board changing its mind about succession. If the board decided that Chandrasekaran was needed to drive the next phase of Tata Sons, it needed to make that case clearly and transparently. If the decision reflected a change in circumstances, the shareholders deserved to understand what those circumstances were. Instead, the reversal has made the succession process itself look unsettled.

Governance Questions Remain

Each of the issues raised here has potentially far-reaching consequences. Together, they create a governance problem that cannot be solved by winning a boardroom vote.