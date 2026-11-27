US President Donald Trump | File Pic

The US is finding newer ways to impose tariffs on countries, and this time it is about excess capacity at their manufacturing plants. It has now imposed a 25 per cent tariff while offering to lower it to 17 per cent if ongoing FTA negotiations with India result in an agreement. But Washington’s claim about India contributing to global manufacturing overcapacity is completely wide of the mark.

India's Manufacturing Share Remains Low

A common indicator of manufacturing overcapacity is the size of a country’s manufacturing sector relative to its economy. As per this parameter, India remains well below several of its Asian peers. The data by the US Trade Representative (USTR) itself shows manufacturing accounted for about 13.5 per cent of India’s GDP between 2021 and 2025, against the global average of 15.4 per cent. If one compares India with a few other countries, the contrast is significant. Manufacturing contributed 36.1 per cent of the GDP in Taiwan, 28.3 per cent in South Korea, 25.4 per cent in both Thailand and China, and 24.4 per cent in Vietnam. Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia also recorded higher shares than India.

The Reserve Bank of India’s seasonally adjusted capacity utilisation rate also shows that it has remained close to 75 per cent for at least five consecutive quarters, reaching 76.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2026-27. Economists generally regard sustained utilisation rates above 70 per cent as indicative of healthy industrial activity; at the same time, persistent low utilisation can indicate weak demand or excess capacity.

Tariffs Could Complicate FTA Talks

The Indian government has obviously rejected Washington’s allegation, maintaining that India does not face overcapacity in any sector. While the tariff circus is ongoing, it is further complicated by the ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations, which, according to Indian Industry & Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, are around the corner.

The latest tariff imposition will surely impact the ongoing talks and may even delay them, because the contours of the agreement are based on equitable trade, but going back and forth on tariffs will make it difficult to get the FTA on board. Historically, successive governments in India and the US have failed to find common ground.

Both Sides Must Find Common Ground

However, both countries can take a leaf from the recent FTA between the EU and India, where leaders were directly involved and enough space was left for compromise. Whether US President Trump is willing to go halfway to meet that requirement remains to be seen. Anything less will only put the FTA negotiations on the back burner. If the US is bent upon using the imposition of tariffs as a tool to negotiate a better deal for itself during the FTA talks, it should realise that India, too, has an economic interest to protect.

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