Tamil Nadu’s Online Portal Exposing Corruption In Bureaucratic Ranks

Citizens in Tamil Nadu are increasingly using the Public Citizen portal to report alleged bribery and corruption in public services | AI Generated Representational Image

Waves of anti-corruption campaigns have produced only marginal results in India, with the sarkari office mostly retaining a colonial character where the citizen feels powerless. Corruption is currently the dominant theme in Tamil Nadu, one of the more prosperous states, where the shock defeat of the DMK front at the hands of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has been followed by vigilance raids on transport, revenue and registration offices. Reflecting the public mood, a citizen-created, data-driven online portal, Public Citizen (Makkal Saatchi in Tamil), to report demands for bribes for public services is rising in popularity. Its creator, a fan of actor-turned-Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, is understandably elated at the accolades he has been receiving since he took no special effort to promote it.

Petty corruption is an old national phenomenon, which successive Union and state governments have left largely untouched, despite vigilance departments and Lokayuktas working to prosecute tainted public servants. Some initiatives, such as the portal I Paid A Bribe, claimed success and even replication in other countries but could not persuade governments to introduce legal service guarantees. Where the Tamil Nadu citizen portal appears to hold promise is in its database-driven approach and a proposal to integrate AI to analyse the complaints. If the complaints can become a full public dashboard and the state government shows alacrity in investigating them, true reform is a possibility.

Citizen Activism And Public Accountability

Tamil Nadu’s corruption problem draws activist pushback at different scales. Among the most prominent campaigners is Arappor Iyakkam (which translates into ‘a just struggle’), an internet-savvy NGO that has taken government departments to task over top-level graft in tenders, power purchases, major real estate projects, illegal mining, public distribution system procurements and also the cash-for-votes phenomenon that the state became notorious for.

There is little clarity on how the elephant in the room will be addressed by the TVK government. For instance, it has been unable to rein in personnel at monopoly government-owned TASMAC liquor stores, some of whom now charge Rs 30 in black over the MRP per bottle against Rs 10 under the DMK. Ironically, the liquor pricing scandal features prominently on the Public Citizen portal, with no word from the government on ending it.

Challenges Before The New Government

Vijay will also have to reckon with entrenched bureaucracies, which are exploiting the lack of administrative experience of his ministers and designing tenders for massive projects to favour particular bidders. He also has to build a ‘clean’ image, overcoming allegations that the family of a lottery baron with a presence in multiple parties has outsize influence in his cabinet.

It remains to be seen whether the Chief Minister can seize the bull by the horns: the mega-projects running into hundreds of crores and the rampant bribery in services. His upcoming test is to deliver on the TVK promise of an effective Right to Services law, to be enacted in six months.