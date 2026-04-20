Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Firecracker Blasts Expose Safety Lapses, 23 Killed In Virudhunagar

Deadly explosion in Virudhunagar firecracker unit underscores recurring safety failures and worker risks | ANI

Tamil Nadu prides itself as a national model on social development, marching to a trillion-dollar state economy, but the recurring deadly blasts at firecracker units in Virudhunagar expose a sclerotic bureaucracy.

The latest explosion in a firecracker factory in the southern town has taken a horrendous toll of 23 lives and left eight people injured. This adds to a macabre list of invisibilised deaths in the fireworks capital: 262 killed and 202 injured in just a decade since 2010, with no respite in subsequent years either.

After the recent carnage, the district administration and police quickly fixed responsibility on the manufacturer for violating rules and having more employees than permitted; the explanation of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which licenses firecracker units under the Explosives Rules, will be keenly watched.

Judicial criticism and administrative lapses

A sensitive administration would have felt chastised by the comments passed by the Madras High Court in 2024, blaming all officials, including investigating officers, for helping the guilty in such explosions escape legal consequences.

That it chose to ignore the reprimands is evident from eight ghastly blasts in firecracker factories in the region the very next year, killing 26 people and maiming 20.

Accidents in both the AIADMK and the DMK government tenures point to a culture of unconscionable indifference to loss of life among political parties and the bureaucracy.

The Madras High Court pointed out, correctly, that if the village administrative officer was a local resident, such blatant violations of licence conditions and the operation of illegal units may not take place.

Invisible workers and neglected safety concerns

The national debate on firecrackers is normally dominated by air pollution concerns, which are well-founded and warrant strict control. Yet, the people who toil to produce colourful pyrotechnics for Diwali and other festivals, illuminating urban skies, remain hidden from view, even when they perish.

These unaffluent workers are reduced to statistics, the families given paltry compensation, and normal production often restored soon. Evidently, neither the pressure of moral obligation nor judicial scrutiny has changed the situation.

The National Green Tribunal had, only last year, pointed out in a case it initiated suo motu on firecracker factory accidents that neither the PESO nor the District Administration had published a standard operating procedure for these units.

Need for reform and accountability

Indulgence towards violators and the helplessness of the workers are exposed by the failure of PESO and the state government to inform the NGT of action taken and whether mandatory insurance was implemented.

Tamil Nadu’s industrialisation is certainly shiny and admirable, but the lack of protection for workers and poor pollution control in sectors like firecrackers makes it look flaky.

The incoming government after the April 23 poll has its task cut out. It must formalise, professionalise, and mechanise this industry, with workers insured by the units for at least Rs 10 lakh each.