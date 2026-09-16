Tall Orbital Tales And Spaced-Out Claims?

US claims about orbital space-control capabilities have triggered renewed debate over military competition and strategic stability in space | AI Generated Representational Image

The United States military has crossed a historic threshold by formally acknowledging that it has deployed active "on-orbit space control weapons" above the Earth. Broadly defined, space-based weapons refer to orbital military systems designed to safeguard friendly space infrastructure or deny adversaries the use of theirs.

Washington categorises these systems into both kinetic capabilities, which involve physical interception or destructive force, and non-kinetic options, such as electronic warfare payloads, jammers, and directed-energy tools meant to blind or disrupt enemy assets.

Just who or what the enemies may be are still matters of some speculation. Are they Earth-based? Or are they of the Third Kind Spielberg tried to alert us about? Reaction to this claim has been sharp and immediate. Beijing and Moscow have vehemently condemned the disclosure, accusing the White House of openly militarising the cosmos and aggressively accelerating an orbital arms race.

Meanwhile, international legal watchdogs and space security experts warn that while these technologies have long remained an open secret, official policy confirmation edges dangerously close to destabilising global deterrence frameworks.

Reagan’s Star Wars died a premature death, killed later on by Bill Clinton, who had close encounters of yet another kind in the Oval Office, and survived to somewhat tell the tale. However, it is entirely prudent that we take anything emerging from the Trump administration with the appropriate amount of salt, meaning plenty of it.

Consider the timing: this delightful claim arrives precisely as official government reports admit to a severe, debilitating shortfall of munitions resulting from the costly war in Iran.

Here we are tempted to bring up that old Hindi saying, ‘haathi ke daant khane ke aur, dikhane ke aur’, meaning what is shown to the world is vastly different from the stark reality hidden behind the curtain. In yet other words, seeing, not hearing, sometimes makes for belief.

Questions Over Space Dominance

While non-kinetic electronic disruption tools carry a degree of technical plausibility, the broader narrative of robust space dominance rings hollow. The US record in war management under the current administration stands at an all-time low, sinking lower than the depths of some oil exploration wells in West Asia and Venezuela combined.

If earthly weapons have failed to secure a clean, satisfactory victory over Iran, leaving inventories drained and supply chains severely bottlenecked, grand claims of futuristic space-based warfare are likely little more than tall stories designed for domestic political posturing, ahead of the mid-term elections. Amidst this global diplomatic theatre, we note India's respectful silence over the matter.

It is a calculated, dignified quietude. No doubt the very kind of silence emanating from an ancient air power from the days of yore when our forebears had successfully and dazzlingly deployed brahmashastras and sudarshan chakras, giving strategic deterrence an overwhelming salience that modern superpowers can only dream of matching through press conferences.