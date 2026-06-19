Tall Mountains Inspire Dwarf Men To Lead A Better Way Of Life

Tungnath-Chandrashila Trek | File Photo

There is something deeply humbling about climbing a mountain and going on a Dham yatra in Dev Bhoomi, Uttarakhand.

Recently, during the Tungnath trek, I pushed my body to climb nearly 3,400 feet, about 4 kilometres, in just over three-and-a-half hours. Every turn felt longer than promised. Every breath was a negotiation with the body, but sheer willpower pushed me to do what seemed impossible.

The mountain was indifferent to my self-imposed guidelines, pace, targets, ego and self-image.

And then, at the top, silence fell. No, I did not trek further to Chandrashila, respecting the limits my body imposed and being a logical, practical person.

Looking around from that height of 12,073 ft, I saw endless mountain ranges. Some were barren and brown. Some were richly green, and many were snow-capped. All of these tall structures have witnessed history and accumulated wisdom over centuries.

A lesson in perspective

I suddenly felt very small. It was a feeling similar to the one that had overwhelmed me years ago in Mukteshwar, while staring at the Milky Way stretched across the night sky. That strange realisation—how tiny we are in this unimaginably vast universe.

And with that thought came another uncomfortable question: Do I really matter? Am I relevant to the scheme of things? Do I matter to this world? To my country? To society? To my industry? To friends? To family? I was seeking a resounding yes, but in that deep moment of silence, introspection echoed something unnerving.

With the realisation came the bigger question. How many opportunities had I already missed when I could have mattered a little more?

It reminded me of the umpteen times one has heard and debated statements like “finding your purpose” or “living for a cause”. Truth be told, very few humans ever discover their cosmic purpose. And that is perfectly fine.

And then the tension released because the mountains echoed another thought.

The universe is made of tiny elements. Small units. Invisible contributors.

Everything works because countless smaller things function in tandem, in rhythm, in responsibility. The sun rises on time. Rivers flow. Trees hold soil together. Ants carry food. The butterfly in Brazil flutters, not knowing that she may be causing a hurricane somewhere. Cells repair the body.

So, nothing is irrelevant. Everyone has a role.

Contribution over recognition

Maybe human relevance works just like that.

Maybe life is not only about becoming extraordinary but also about becoming contributory.

There is no better time than now to start being relevant in your ecosystem and community, irrespective of age, position, success or situation.

Make small dents.

Stand up for what is right when nobody applauds. Raise your voice against injustice, even if it changes only one outcome. Correct someone politely when they throw garbage irresponsibly. Teach someone a skill. Help someone cross a difficult phase. Vote thinking about the nation, not merely appeasing a targeted community. Support honesty. Respect workers. Encourage merit. Offer kindness without announcing it on social media.

And before all this, ensure that you are stable, aware and responsible. An empty vessel cannot meaningfully fill another.

Osho once expressed this in simple words: “A meaningful life is not necessarily a famous life.” That statement stayed with me. Because somewhere I, too, had confused visibility with value, noise, appreciation and accolades with contribution, celebration with relevance.

My mentor book, the Bhagavad Gita, too, repeatedly nudges towards Karma, selfless karma. Action and not endless obsession over recognition. Not applause or outcomes; just sincere participation in making existence slightly better than we found it.

The quiet power of relevance

That day at Tungnath, I realised relevance is not always built through revolutions and war cries; it is built quietly through repeated acts of decency, courage, responsibility and awareness.

You may never trend. You may never become historically important. People may not even know what you did. But someone’s life may become easier because you existed. Someone may think better because you spoke. Someone may behave better because you intervened. Some systems may improve because you refused silence. Some child may dream bigger because you encouraged them.

And perhaps that is enough.

Perhaps relevance is not about standing above the herd. It is about standing within society and still choosing contribution over indifference.

The mountains did not make me feel insignificant anymore. They reminded me that even small things belong to something immense. And that they are mighty because I consider them so. And that is reason enough to begin. And there is no better time than now to do so.

Everyone can be relevant and can contribute—be it a person, community, sect, society, organisation, brand or service.

Sanjeev Kotnala is a brand and marketing consultant, writer, coach and mentor.