Supreme Court Quashes Case Against Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad, Flags Need For Restraint In Speech-Related FIRs

Supreme Court sets aside case against Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad, stressing proportionality in handling speech-related offences | (Photo Courtesy: X/@MEHDIHASANAINI)

The Supreme Court’s decision to quash the criminal proceedings against Ali Khan Mahmudabad is both sensible and timely. The case had already become largely infructuous once the Haryana government informed the court that it would not grant sanction for his prosecution, describing the move as a “one-time magnanimity”.

The professor had been arrested in May 2025 on the basis of two FIRs over his social media comments regarding Operation Sindoor. One complaint came from a functionary of the BJP, and the other from the state commission for women.

The allegations were serious on paper, invoking provisions related to sedition and hurting religious sentiments. Yet, in reality, the controversy stemmed from a few lines posted on social media. The heavens would not have fallen if a few people had read, ignored, or even forwarded the comments. India, with a population of more than 1.4 billion people and a long democratic tradition, should possess the confidence and maturity to deal with such individual aberrations with restraint.

Questions of proportionality in criminal action

Seen in this light, the immediate registration of two FIRs and the arrest of the professor appeared excessive. A simple warning from the authorities would probably have sufficed. Democracies thrive on the principle that the punishment must fit the gravity of the offence. When speech on social media—however ill-considered—triggers swift criminal action, it raises uncomfortable questions about proportionality.

The judiciary itself hinted at this balance during the hearings. While recognising the right to free speech, the court also cautioned that sometimes “writing between the lines creates more problems”. That observation is reasonable. Yet, it does not justify the kind of immediate criminalisation that took place in this case.

The contrast becomes even sharper when one recalls that, despite complaints and cases, a serving minister in Madhya Pradesh, who made communal remarks about the official spokeswoman of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor, continues in office without facing comparable consequences.

Lesson for governance and public discourse

In the final analysis, the episode should serve as a lesson for all sides. For governments, it underscores the need for restraint and proportion while responding to controversial speech. Not every questionable comment requires an FIR or an arrest.

Often, a warning can defuse the matter. At the same time, the case is also a reminder to intellectuals and other opinion-makers that social media is not an academic seminar room.

Words written in haste can quickly acquire unintended political or communal overtones. Scholars have the freedom to speak, but that freedom carries a responsibility to exercise prudence.

Fortunately, the matter has ended without lasting damage to anyone involved. As the saying goes, all is well that ends well—but the wiser course would be to ensure that such avoidable controversies do not arise in the first place.