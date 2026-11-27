Front-of-package warnings are expected to help consumers identify packaged foods with high levels of salt, sugar and fat | Representative image

After much stalling and obfuscation by the government, the issue of affixing cautionary labels to packaged food containing high salt, sugar, and fat has been decided by the Supreme Court, with a direction to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to issue necessary regulations. India is a laggard in Front-of-Package Labelling (FOPL) in spite of the high public health cost of not alerting consumers to nutritional risks. Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran directed that the FSSAI take the totality of specified ingredients into consideration rather than only added sugar, salt or fat, and ensure that the labels ‘High Fat’, ‘High Sugar’ or ‘High Salt’ are given for each of these, and legibly too; the extent of processing involved in making the food will have no bearing on the decision to label it, and the nutritional profile will take precedence. The directions are clear, overcoming the dilatory tactics adopted by the regulator earlier to have warnings only if two or more specified ingredients carry risks. In fact, the government took the retrograde stand that India could not follow the standards adopted elsewhere in the world, prompting the court to ask if the country should remain underdeveloped while ignoring concerns about obesity.

FSSAI Must Set Appropriate Thresholds

It is now incumbent on the FSSAI to set the appropriate thresholds, based on credentialed science, to classify foods high in salt, sugar, and fat. Here, too, the court has pointed out that setting a very low threshold runs the risk of desensitising the public, because most foods would then have a warning label. On the other hand, setting it very high would defeat the purpose by excluding the bulk of items. The FSSAI should defer to nutrition science.

Lessons From Other Countries

The proposed label system using a hexagon to draw attention should be guided by the experience of forerunner countries. Fundamentally, there is a consensus among consumers that they would benefit from cautionary labels. A study of FOPL in Germany found that descriptive warning labels were easier to understand than a nutritional score; the system uses traffic light label colours, going from green to red, on which scores from A to E are superimposed. What the Supreme Court has directed is unambiguous for labels to say that the package has high levels of specified ingredients. Integrity in implementation holds the key.

Germany introduced FOPL in 2020, while India’s Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, now in focus, were also issued the same year. Public health professionals worry that the advent of highly processed packaged foods adds to an unhealthy trend: consuming calorie-rich diets, adopting sedentary lifestyles, and the absence of exercise, which create perfect conditions for wider rates of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension. No more time can be lost in giving consumers information and educating them on the health profiles of packaged food.

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