Strait-Jacket In The Strait Of Hormuz | AI

As the Strait of Hormuz remains locked for over six months now, there seems to be little option for the US and Donald Trump to move back and allow the June 14 declaration to come into force. Trump has already said that the US is “low-keying” it in reference to continuing attacks on Iran. At this point the US is caught between a rock and a hard place with little manoeuvring space, no new threats to cow Iran, and its allies around the Gulf putting pressure to wind it down and secure peace.

Iran has stood its ground, refusing to engage in further talks. “As long as the American violation of the memorandum of understanding of June 14 continues and the US does not make amends for its violations, there is no possibility of resuming negotiations,” Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said. Iran, so far, has held strong in the Straits of Hormuz and is now finalising talks with Oman, which owns parts of the Straits, to consolidate its hold. An agreement does not mean opening the Straits, Iran has said. It is meant to carve out the passage in some way. American ships in the area have not had any impact on opening the passage, nor has Iran loosened its hold on the Strait.

US vice president JD Vance has been trying to bring in a semblance of normalcy by suggesting that Iran will benefit greatly if it agrees to US influence in the area. To which Iran has replied that countries like Syria and Afghanistan did not benefit at all by coming under US influence. The US insistence on Iran giving up its enriched uranium is not going to happen. But the US wants more detailed discussion on Iran’s nuclear programme. Iran has refused to talk directly while mediators, including Qatar and Pakistan, are trying to find a meeting point, which has been elusive so far.

Meanwhile, traffic through the choke-point in Hormuz has remained blocked since the start of the war, though some ships to friendly countries have squeezed through, some with American help. The blockade has affected the oil-revenue-dependent states like Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Tankers from these countries are continuously attacked, three from Abu Dhabi alone in the last week. Saudi’s Aramco has also been attacked by drones from Yemen. Houthi rebels have announced a blockade of Saudi ports. So, tensions have flared up in the Red Sea.

The quagmire in the Gulf created by the US attack on Iran seems beyond repair. Iran has emerged more powerful than it ever was and is now dictating terms. The US has very few options left and is trying to exit the war it created with its prestige intact. As the ripples from the war resonate across the global economy, the US is under increasing pressure to pack up and leave. The war which began as a demolition of Iranian military power has now become a fight to control Hormuz.

Iran has also asked for compensation for damage. US analysts say that now all that Trump wants is to get Hormuz opened for free traffic and let the uranium remain underground in Iran. That seems the only option.