When the Samudra mathanam was planned and got conducted for achieving the abundance, many a thing came out of the churn. The churn was carried by both devatas and rakshasas holding Vasuki on tail and head sides respectively and stirring using Manthara, supported by Vishnu as Kurma is known to us. One after one, many good things were coming out of that kriya and these included Kalpavriksha, Kaamadhenu, Chandra, Lakshmi, Varuni, Panchajanya, Apsaras, Airavata, Divine Horse of Uchhaishrava, Panchajanya, Kaustubha, Sharanga, and more. There was Halahala or the ultimate poison that appeared out of the churning. It was feared that Halahala may consume the entire world.

Shiva at the invocation and encouragement by all including his consort Parvati consumes the poison. So far it appeared good but if it goes inside the form of Shiva, the lokas would get affected was the fear. To mitigate this, Shiva doesn’t swallow it completely but holds it in the “Kantha” or the throat part. In Yogic language this area is called Vishuddha chakra. Due to the poison the throat of Shiva appeared blue and he came to be known as Neela Kantha. As poison is called “Sri”, he is also known as “Sri Kantha”. We know that Shiva holds both Ganga and Chandra in his jatha.

Goddess Parvati who is the half of Shiva as he is Artha Nareeshwara, came to be called “Sri Kantha Artha Shareerini”. Artha Shareerini means one who is having the half of his body portion, and her other half is “Sri Kantha”. Hence, the name of “Sri Kantha Artha Shareerini” is apt, and blesses us with the divine boons. Srikanthartha Shareerini reminds us of the role of the “Dharmapatni”, one who encouraged her husband to save the world, not fearing for their own welfare. This could happen as she knew of the strength of her husband and believed firmly that he was capable of achieving the highest accolade. She reminds us that even if Halahala is taken in, it should not be allowed to hurt us. Shiva means “Shubham”. Thus, one who accepted the harshest thing to save us, also gives us the very best benefits. This is being an ideal role model for us.

