Sri Rama Navami: Celebrating The Birth Of Lord Rama And The Ideals Of Dharma

Ram Navami |

Chaitra Shukla Navami, or the ninth day of the lunar month of Chaitra, is associated with Sri Rama. We celebrate the day as the incarnation day and perform Sri Rama Kalyanam on that day. Srimad Ramayanam is the great epic that tells us about Sri Rama. Sage Valmiki requests Sage Narada to tell him about the ideal person that was or is or will exist. Here the ideal is from the vantage of Dharma. It is said that “Ramo Vigrahavan Dharma”, meaning Rama is a personified form of Dharma. And Rama's journey, which was “Ramayanam”, was narrated for our benefit.

Meaning and significance of the name Rama

Rama is a powerful name known to us. It is said that the indispensable syllables from Narayana Ashtakshari and Shiva Panchakshari are taken together, and Ra+Ma got formed. From a yogic understanding perspective, Ra is Agni beeja. Ma is Amrutha beeja. The coming together of these two is an ideal combination. We get cleansed by fire and will be filled with the divine nectar.

Ideals from the life of Sri Rama

It is said that the entire personality of Rama is there for us to emulate. Pitru vakya paripalana is the first of the recalls for us. What his father said, he obeyed. Becoming the crown prince, he said yes. Asked to go to the forest, he obeyed. Rama was an ideal husband. How one should conduct himself with his wife and as a male in society was shown. Walking in the woods, he ensured that Sita was in the middle, ably protected. When we need protection in life, we recite the shloka, “Agrata pushtatchaiva parshva dascha mahabalau, aakarna purna dhanvantav rakshayatam Rama Lakshmanav”. The meaning is that we are surrounded by Rama and Lakshmana in our journeys.

Compassion, friendship, and dharma

Sri Rama was a great friend, as demonstrated by how he dealt with Sugriva and Vibhishana. He helped them to the core. Rama was compassionate and broad-minded. How respectfully he treated the Nishada king is an example. Rama followed dharma in everything. When Jatayu dies after conveying the news that Sita was carried away by Ravana, he performed antyeshti for him, stating that he was his father’s friend and should be treated with such respect. Remembering Rama in every act of ours and emulating his conduct is the best form of bhakti.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition.)