Sporting Rivalries: How Competition Inspires Athletes To Achieve Greatness Without Losing Mental Balance | AI

Federer versus Nadal, Bumrah versus Smith, Messi versus Mbappe, this list is endless. Sporting rivalries are hot, spicy, juicy, enthralling and fire sporting conversations, stories and even branding of tournaments. Rivalries help players push themselves when there is little fuel in the tank, lift themselves when down and out, reinvent themselves when everything about their game seems public knowledge and finally redefine the boundaries of possibilities. Without rivalries, sports would lose a lot of fizz and thrill.

Rivalries are not confined to the elite sportspersons. They can happen at school, club, national or international levels. Rivals teach us, inspire us, instil competitiveness in us and challenge us to raise our bars continuously.

Rivals also are an effective antidote against complacency. People spend off season preparing to face their rivals. Beyond the playing arena, fans, supporters, coaches, media also play up the rivalry.

Rivalries have their downsides. At times defeats are taken personally and the next match is taken as a grudge match with a revenge mindset. This can lead to extra intensity, mixing of anger and preparation, overanxiety with performance and obsession to even out the results. Often injuries happen when we overtry or are over obsessed and overanxious.

Nor should one be fearful of a repeat result. Fear can lead to over caution, lack of initiative and defensiveness in tactics.

The red flags might be in certain behaviours like over analysis of the rival, avoidance of certain situations, irritation at minor inconveniences etc.

Overhyped or flat mindsets and just going through the motions are also indications of rivalries consuming a player.

Rivalries shouldn’t define any individual. The rival in school becomes a teammate in club and a rival in club becomes a teammate in a national team, so it is transient. One’s focus should be on improving oneself, not proving oneself. I can do no better than to quote the ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, “When you are content to be simply yourself and don’t compare or compete, everyone will respect you.”

There is more to sport than one rival who is holding the upper hand currently. Form, fitness and fortune are ephemeral and these tides change provided one remains patient, committed and self-confident.

The best way to tackle on field rivalry is the Sachin Tendulkar way: -

S Sort out fear, anger and pressure.

A Apply yourself to improve.

C Consistent in practice

H Have a list of controllables.

I Imagery of positive outcomes.

N Newer benchmarks to be set.

T Thank the rival for challenging.

E Energy, Enthusiasm, and enjoyment to be the principle.

N No obsession on results.

D Do the right things.

U Unlearn some wrong habits.

L Laugh away comparisons.

K Know that you are good.

A Allow for failure.

The writer R Giridharan is Chief General Manager, RBI