Somnath: The Great Festival Of Eternal Faith

Devendra Fadnavis praises the Somnath Swabhiman Parva for showcasing India’s cultural resilience and historical continuity | File Photo

Somnath is not merely an ancient temple of India; it is an embodiment of the invincible culture and courage of the nation. Standing on the shores of the Arabian Sea, this Jyotirlinga is not just a centre of faith, but a saga of invasions, reconstruction, self-respect, governance and national resurgence. The 'Somnath Swabhiman Parva' (Somnath Self-Respect Festival) being celebrated in 2026 is a turning point that presents this journey to the new generation with confidence, pride and balanced emotion.

Somnath and the history of invasions

In 1026, Mahmud of Ghazni launched the first invasion of Somnath. This was not only a religious war but also an aggressive action focused on trade routes and the immense wealth held within the temple. Near Veraval in the Gir Somnath district of Gujarat lay Prabhas Patan, a significant port on the western coast at the time. Somnath Temple was located here, serving as a symbol of the entire coastal economy and local sovereignty.

Destroying this temple meant dismantling the entire system. Following Aurangzeb’s orders in 1706, Somnath was attacked multiple times, and idols were desecrated. Yet, despite such turmoil, the pilgrimage route to Somnath was never destroyed, nor did the faith waver.

After every attack, someone always rose — local communities, traders, saints, later the Marathas, and eventually post-independence leadership — to protect and restore Somnath. Thus, its history is not one of victimhood, but a combined history of resistance and resurrection.

The bond between Somnath and Maharashtra

The relationship between Somnath and Maharashtra is linked not by geography, but by history. When invaders like Alauddin Khalji moved toward Gujarat, attacks on Saurashtra-Somnath became easier. This highlighted a crucial historical lesson: whenever political stability in Maharashtra collapses, the threat to the western coast increases.

The Hindavi Swarajya established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was sustained through the struggles of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rajaram Maharaj and Maharani Tarabai. Later, during the Peshwa era, this sovereignty expanded beyond the south to the north-western parts of India.

Maratha forces crossed the Krishna and Godavari rivers to enter Gujarat, and within decades, Mughal power in the Kathiawar region was nearly neutralised. In this shifting balance of power, Somnath once again came under the direct control of Indian sovereign rule.

The Maratha Empire and Somnath

The connection between the Maratha Empire and Somnath exists on three levels: cultural, economic and strategic.

Cultural level

The most significant chapter is that of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar. The Queen of the Holkar dynasty of Indore, who was part of the Maratha regime in Maharashtra, decided to restore the Somnath Temple in 1783.

She rebuilt the temple, which had lain in ruins for nearly a century, using her own treasury. Furthermore, she strategically moved the new temple slightly inland to protect it from sea waves and potential naval artillery fire in the future. This decision, viewed through the lens of governance rather than just faith, showcases her visionary leadership and "special intelligence."

Ahilyadevi did not just revive Somnath; she also restored Kashi Vishwanath, performed works in Gaya, and beautified temples in Dwarka. Her philosophy was simple: to rebuild the civilisation that had been wounded during the Mughal era, stone by stone.

The roles of Sardars like the Holkars, Shindes and Bhosales were also vital in this collective endeavour.

Economic level

The Marathas recognised the Somnath-Veraval region not just as a pilgrimage site but as a revenue asset. Funds from pilgrim taxes, port pilotage fees and symbolic rights over surrounding land revenues were used for North Indian campaigns, fort maintenance and administrative costs.

Thus, investing in Somnath’s security and maintaining forts and guards was both an emotional and economically sound decision for the Maratha power.

Strategic level

For the Marathas, the Somnath-Kathiawar region served as a western buffer zone. Somnath, Veraval and surrounding outposts were used as frontline stations. While the sanctum sanctorum was spiritual, the outer mansions and checkpoints housed the advancing posts of a rising Hindu power.

The Gaekwads of Baroda deserve a special mention here. Originally from Maharashtra, they ruled the Kathiawar region and parts of Gujarat for a long period. Local officials, Patels and Patwaris managed Somnath under their authority, ensuring that daily administration and major decisions remained within the Maratha sphere of influence.

When Somnath passed into British rule

In the 19th century, as the East India Company began dismantling the Maratha Empire, the temple lands and revenues of Somnath became key points in treaties. Various clauses regarding religious sites and revenue rights were included in agreements between Maratha families, especially the Gaekwads, and the Company.

Eventually, revenue control passed to the British, while worship and rituals remained with local priests. Symbolically, Somnath transitioned from Maratha rule to British rule.

Post-Independence India and the 2026 Swabhiman Parva

After independence, India began working with this history in mind. Following Junagadh’s integration into India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took the vow to rebuild Somnath. This was not just a religious pledge but one of national self-respect.

While Pandit Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi had different perspectives — insisting on a secular framework where the State should not directly identify with a temple — K.M. Munshi and Sardar Patel clarified that while the Indian State remains secular, it would preserve its ancient memories.

The modern Somnath temple, completed in 1951, was the result of this vision.

Festival marking 1,000 years since invasion

The Somnath Swabhiman Parva of 2026 has given this a new meaning. As we mark 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s first invasion, the nation has decided to celebrate this occasion as a festival of eternal faith.

This festival took shape through the participation of the Gujarat Government, Central Government, cultural organisations, saints, scholars and common devotees. Between January 8 and 11, 2026, through religious-cultural programmes, chanting, lectures and exhibitions, a single message was sent: No matter how many times one tries to break India, its soul survives.

The nationwide pilgrimage programmes and the 'Swabhiman Yatra' from Delhi demonstrate that Somnath is not just a Gujarat-centric issue, but a pan-Indian one. For the rapidly urbanising digital generation, this festival serves as a lesson in history — not in a classroom, but at the site itself.

PM Modi’s participation highlighted

In this entire process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation and leadership are particularly noteworthy. PM Modi visited Somnath on January 10-11, participated directly in the festivities, and addressed the gatherings.

He linked the concepts of self-respect and eternal faith to the context of modern India. His presence sent a powerful message: honouring cultural memory is not about harbouring hatred against anyone; rather, it is a sign of a self-confident, rising India.

Congratulating PM Modi on this occasion is not just about praising a government, but honouring a perspective — one that looks at history with confidence rather than a sense of inferiority.

Message of resilience and self-respect

The Somnath Swabhiman Parva reminds us that history is not just an accounting book; it is the collective psyche of a nation. The answer to what this psyche should look like is clear: we must not forget the wounds, but if we stay stuck on them, the future cannot be built.

If the culture of reconstruction and resurrection is to be kept alive, the story of Somnath must be told repeatedly — from Mahmud and Aurangzeb to Ahilyadevi and the Gaekwads, and from Patel-Munshi to today’s leadership.

In the ringing of Somnath’s bells, one sound still resonates: invasions may happen, powers may change, and disputes may arise; but history cannot erase a society that refuses to break its thread of memory, faith and self-respect.

The 2026 Swabhiman Parva is a declaration of that unwavering truth and a thousand years of Indian grit. And for presenting this realisation with dignity and responsibility before the nation, Prime Minister Modi must be congratulated.