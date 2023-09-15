 Society And Technology In Journalism - A Futurist View
Society And Technology In Journalism - A Futurist View

Neel R Sharma
Updated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
As an integral part of the San Francisco Giants’ culture, sports broadcasters Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper represent one of baseball’s greatest bonds. Despite rich playcalling and immense knowledge, they represent a dying breed. With the advent of artificial intelligence, sports journalists risk losing their jobs to efficient algorithms. These algorithms can compute statistics on the spot, analyze gameplay, and craft journalistic pieces ranging from articles, to videos and live broadcasting. Despite putting a cultural keystone of baseball aside in sports broadcasting, new AI technology will prove to have many advantages over traditional sports journalism due to its usage of empirical evidence, reduction of bias, and efficiency.

