Social Media And The Art Of Self-Promotion

The pursuit of becoming popular or gaining recognition on the internet has reached a state of extreme intensity now. Recently, Vishaka Fulsunge, a YouTuber, proposed to her boyfriend outside the Kedarnath temple by going down on one knee while holding a ring for him. The video went instantly viral on social media. Obviously, the purpose was to capture the imagination of the netizens and to make the entire thing look something out of the ordinary.

Over the years, it is through social media only that people have perfected the art of self-promotion by either posting photographs of their visit to different destinations having a stonking good time or by posting photographs of various functions and parties on different platforms. Expectedly, these posts garner ‘likes’ of seismic proportions. Let’s be honest, social media has lowered the threshold for boredom by helping people to open up about problems and writing about things they feel strongly about by getting up on their soapbox.

However, the dividing line between private and public has almost blurred in this age of social media. A Facebook friend of mine keeps posting photographs of his visit to foreign countries whenever he is on an official tour. He, like any other social media fanatic, revels in displaying visual proof of his travels. Endorphins kick in as a barrage of ‘likes’ greets his post. One is reminded of philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau who once argued that human beings live for the satisfaction of their vanity, or amour propre: the desire and need to secure recognition from others, to be esteemed by them as much as one esteems oneself.

There is an innate desire to convince followers that your life is something which is fabulous and worth emulating. From posting party gatherings in office and honeymoon selfies in the backdrop of eye-popping mountains, to announcing one’s promotion to a new position, social media is all about showcasing one’s accomplishments and which contributes to a sense of competitiveness as individuals compare their own lives to the artfully curated presentation of others. Writing in ‘Age of Anger: A History of the Present’, on our obsession with social media, Pankaj Mishra says, “The obligation to present the most appealing side of oneself is irresistible and infectious.’’

These days, social media influencers will go all out to achieve online popularity. At times, they don’t think twice before doing a stunt in a public space or dancing inside Delhi Metro. There are several instances of people sustaining injuries while attempting a dangerous stunt around railway platform premises. The act of self-promotion is a strategy to stir up a frenzy of attention and create a favourable public perception of oneself. The ‘likes’ and encomiastic comments act as the lubricant which keeps the machinery of our solipsism running smoothly. Philosopher, poet and socialcritic Soren Kierkegaard believed that by constantly seeking validation from others can create a prison-like environment for us that restricts personal growth and freedom. In other words, he wanted man to “break out of the prison in which his own reflection holds him and then out of the vast penitentiary built by the reflection of his associates.’’ The more you talk, nay brag, about yourself, the better would be your chances of being liked and feted on this platform.

The need to be praised is a cornerstone of psychological well-being. When taken too far, however, the desire to be admired metastasises into an overarching quest for status and self-praise, and mostly weaken our ability to build and maintain happy relationships. Moreover, in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world, we are often expected to respond immediately to a constant barrage of information and communication. This can terribly limit our ability to fully engage with the world around us.

I generally spend very little time on social media. The only thing that I like about Facebook are the cute videos of animals and their antics which always fill me with a rare joy and happiness. Sometimes, I watch videos of singers of yesteryears which somewhat lift my mood. I have never found the idea of posting photos of mine and my family functions, or any trips, on this platform very appealing. The way I see it, we have let our narcissistic proclivities run riot on social media that have made us compromise our privacy. Social media, while offering potential avenues for connection, can at times feel overwhelming and impersonal. I would rather enjoy genuine human interaction, the warmth of a conversation, and the comfort of physical presence.

