Smarter Cameras, Cleaner Cities? | AI

More than a decade—over 11 years—has passed since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in October 2014. While public spaces have become cleaner and civic consciousness has risen, chronic garbage dumping remains an uphill battle for urban local bodies. We have looked further afield for solutions.

Enter the latest high-tech weapon in municipal governance: artificial intelligence-powered surveillance cameras. The idea is straightforward yet striking. Cameras equipped with computer vision are installed at vulnerable garbage-dumping spots to monitor illegal dumping in real time. Upon detecting a violation, the system triggers automated loudspeaker warnings to publicly call out offenders, captures facial data, and routes evidence to civic authorities for punitive fines.

Recognising the promise of this technology, several Indian cities are exploring or actively deploying it. Mumbai pioneered a prominent pilot project in Mahim, while other major urban centres such as Chennai, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam are integrating AI analytics into their sanitation monitoring frameworks.

Global cities are also turning to similar technology. Dubai, for instance, has deployed real-time AI cameras backed by steep penalties of up to 500 dirhams (approximately ₹12,968). Such hefty fines should ideally act as a strong deterrent against casual littering in Dubai. In India, repeat offenders may need to be tackled through stricter administrative measures.

This proactive step certainly deserves commendation. Using technology to enforce civic discipline injects accountability where traditional policing often falls short, as is evident to the naked eye. However, making this system work efficiently is fraught with operational and ethical challenges.

In densely populated urban settings, heavy pedestrian movement and stray animals frequently trigger false alerts, causing public fatigue with automated warnings. Moreover, enforcement hits a wall when offenders simply move their waste a few metres down the road to evade the camera’s field of view—a displacement effect rather than a behavioural fix. Hardware vulnerability to weather and vandalism further complicates implementation.

Crucially, the nature of the target changes the difficulty of enforcement entirely. Tracking errant vehicles with registered numbers linked to structured transport databases is one thing; identifying and penalising anonymous citizens solely through real-time facial recognition is quite another. Doing so introduces serious logistical bottlenecks in identity verification. There is also the matter of privacy concerns arising from continuous public surveillance.

Municipalities and corporations simply cannot treat AI cameras as a silver bullet. They must keep refining algorithms, upgrading hardware reliability and streamlining workflows to make the system effective.

Ultimately, technology alone cannot solve a systemic infrastructure deficit. These surveillance tools must not operate in isolation. Their true value lies in being seamlessly integrated into a larger, more cohesive system of daily garbage collection, accessible public bins and reliable waste management services.

Indians deserve a clean India as a right, but working towards it is everybody’s duty.