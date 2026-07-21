Sindhu Wins Maiden Japan Open Title, Shows That Class Is Permanent

PV Sindhu's maiden Japan Open title has reaffirmed her status as one of India's finest badminton champions | X

PV Sindhu's maiden Japan Open title is more than another glittering addition to an already decorated career. It is a timely reminder that champions are defined not merely by the medals they collect but also by their ability to reinvent themselves after setbacks. At a stage when questions had begun to surface about her consistency and future among the world's elite, Sindhu has answered in the only language that matters in sports—performance.

Winning the Japan Open, beating long-time rival Akane Yamaguchi and lifting a BWF Super 750 title at the age of 31, becoming the first Indian and the oldest woman to claim the crown, is no mean feat considering that she was struggling in the last couple of years. It is the double Olympic medallist’s first title since the Syed Modi International in 2024 and her first BWF Major win since the 2019 World Championship gold.

A champion’s resilience

For an athlete who has already won two Olympic medals, a World Championship title, and numerous international honours, expectations have always been unusually high. Every early exit has been magnified and every dip in form dissected. Injuries, changes in coaching staff, and the relentless physical demands of the modern badminton circuit have made the past two seasons particularly challenging.

Yet, rather than allowing doubts to take root, Sindhu has quietly rebuilt her game. The triumph in Japan reflects not just technical excellence but also mental resilience, an attribute that has long distinguished her from many of her contemporaries.

Victory beyond the trophy

The significance of this victory extends beyond the trophy itself. Japan has traditionally hosted one of the most competitive tournaments on the badminton calendar, attracting the world's finest players. Winning such an event demands consistency over an entire week, tactical adaptability, and exceptional fitness.

Sindhu demonstrated all three. More importantly, she showed a renewed hunger that had appeared to wane amid recurring injuries and inconsistent results.

India’s badminton growth story

Indian badminton has evolved remarkably over the past decade. From being dependent on a handful of stars, the country now boasts a wider pool of talent capable of competing on the global stage.

Yet, Sindhu remains its most recognisable ambassador. Her success inspires countless young players, particularly girls, to dream beyond national championships and aspire to international glory. Every major title she wins reinforces India's reputation as a serious badminton nation.

Need for sustained support

However, one victory, however significant, cannot mask the broader challenges confronting Indian sport. Elite athletes require sustained institutional support, scientific coaching, sports medicines, and long-term planning rather than episodic attention that peaks around Olympic cycles.

Sindhu's perseverance is admirable, but it should not become an excuse for administrators to rely solely on individual brilliance.

With the World Championships, the Asian Games, and the road to the next Olympics in 2028 demanding sustained excellence, Sindhu's latest triumph should be viewed as the beginning of another chapter rather than the culmination of a remarkable career.

She has reminded critics that class is permanent when matched by determination.