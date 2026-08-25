Shravana Purnima: Understanding The Spiritual Significance Of Raksha Bandhan And Sibling Bonds

Shravana Purnima traditions highlight protection, prayer and the enduring bond between brothers and sisters | AI Generated Representational Image

The full moon day or the Purnima that occurs in Shravana month is celebrated as Raksha Bandhan and used for re-connect of siblings. Shravana Purnima is also celebrated by changing of the yagnopaveetam, thus rekindling the spirit of sadhana.

Significance Of Raksha Bandhan

What is the significance of Raksha Bandhan has a Puranic explanation. When faced with a stiff war with demons, the divine side leader and king Indra seeks the puja prasadam from his wife Shachi. She performs a powerful puja to protect her husband’s shakti, and ties the protective thread (Raksha) to him. This became the tradition of Raksha Bandhan (tying).

There is also a reference of Yama affectionately visited by his sister Yamuna and Yama returning the visit after two days. The day when Yamuna receives and feeds her brother becomes the festival of “Bhagini Hasta Bhojanam”. The sister prayed for the welfare of her brother(s) and fed them the worship’s prasadam. Yamuna’s request that the brothers of sisters who celebrate this festival should not suffer from “apa-mrutyu” (untimely death) is noteworthy.

Reunion Of Siblings

Modern-day reunion of brothers and sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is desirable. It rejuvenates the ties and is well understood. Secondly, the moral responsibility of the brothers to protect their sisters and vice versa gets stressed.

The psychological prayers offer the Raksha which is much more powerful and lasting than any physical thread. Physical becomes symbolic and has to be understood. With busy nature and distances increased, such occasions help siblings come together.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired)