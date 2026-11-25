Saurav Das’s Oxford visit faces a passport hurdle after a show-cause notice was issued five hours before his flight | File Photo

The central government has exhibited various signs of paranoia during its more than 10 years in power. Even a minor statement made in a European capital is enough to ping the multipronged antenna at the spanking Kartavya Bhavan, from where babus keep watch over the country.

The decision to prevent Cockroach Janata Party leader Saurav Das from going abroad to address a campus meeting in Oxford is an extreme show of governmental paranoia about its own educated, law-abiding citizens, for whom it promised Achche Din not too long ago.

Taking down legitimate social media posts is another area in which the government has shown extraordinary zeal. Time and again, public intellectuals, journalists, and political leaders have been prevented from entering or exiting the country, citing various rules.

Just two weeks ago, many delegates were denied travel permission to India for a Congress conference in Hyderabad. Apart from various constitutional issues involved, the question that can be raised in this context is: whose India is it?

Saurav Das was emailed a show-cause notice about his passport five hours before his flight, with queries about his place of birth. In a country where many criminals and fixers hold multiple passports with fake names and addresses, it is a bit thick that Das’s place of birth has suddenly given rise to suspicions.

The intention, of course, is to harass him—just as the government, being in a perennial state of paranoia, has done to hundreds of others. The government has powers to impound a passport under Section 10(3) of the Passport Act if there are serious discrepancies.

There is none in this case. It is mischievous that some issues were dug up just to prevent Das from making a speech in the Oxford Union in London. It is a denial of his basic right to freedom guaranteed under Articles 21 and 19, the scope of which has been expanded many times over by the Supreme Court.

When Maneka Gandhi’s passport was withdrawn by the Congress government, the Supreme Court intervened to return it to her in 1978, citing the arbitrary nature of the order. The present government seems to have scant respect for the niceties of law and has, time and again, curbed the personal freedoms of Indians seen as “suspicious”.

In the case of Das, the passport office raised a doubt that had never existed before. The passport was issued by the government after police verification in any case.

Das represents millions of India’s youth and has proved it by leading two nationwide movements against the government. Denying him the right to travel abroad is petty, arbitrary, and mischievous and must be condemned by all.

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