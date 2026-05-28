Senior Citizens' Welfare Department: Graceful Greying In A Grey State | Representative Image

Kerala has long been described as a grey state, not because of political indecision but because of the colour of its demography. People in the state live longer than anywhere else in India. Life expectancy is among the highest in the country, comparable in many ways to developed nations. At the same time, the fertility rate has fallen sharply and is now close to that of several Western countries.

The younger generation, meanwhile, leaves in large numbers for foreign shores in search of education, employment, and prosperity. The result is unmistakable: Kerala is steadily becoming a society dominated by senior citizens. This transition has brought new social and economic challenges that cannot be handled through scattered welfare schemes alone. It was, therefore, thoughtful and timely of Chief Minister VD Satheesan to create a separate Senior Citizens’ Welfare Department immediately after his first Cabinet meeting. Kerala has once again shown that it is willing to think ahead and act before a crisis becomes unmanageable.

The new department is a pioneering initiative and deserves to be welcomed wholeheartedly. The numbers explain why such a move was inevitable. Senior citizens constituted 16.5 per cent of Kerala’s population in 2021. This figure is expected to rise to 18.7 per cent in 2026 and touch nearly 23 per cent by 2036.

The state government has not been indifferent to their needs. Programmes such as Vayomithram, Sayamprabha Homes, and palliative care networks provide medical support, social engagement, and care for the bedridden. Senior citizens in Kerala also receive pensions. The creation of the new department will help coordinate these scattered efforts under a single umbrella and enable more systematic policymaking. The minister in charge, CP John, now has the opportunity to shape a model that other states may eventually be compelled to follow as India ages.

Yet, the creation of a department by itself cannot become an excuse for bureaucratic expansion without meaningful outcomes. Too often in India, new offices merely create more posts for officials while the intended beneficiaries remain trapped in old difficulties. Senior citizens are not merely recipients of charity or pensions. Many among them possess knowledge, professional expertise and a life experience that can still contribute to the economy and society without depriving the unemployed of opportunities.

The challenge before the government is to create systems that ensure dignity, healthcare, mobility, companionship, and financial security in an equitable manner. Elderly people face loneliness, neglect, and emotional distress as much as physical illness. The department must, therefore, function as a genuine instrument of welfare and social inclusion. If Kerala succeeds, it will set an example for the rest of India, which too will soon discover that an ageing population requires imagination, compassion, and long-term planning.