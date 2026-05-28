SC Gives A Clean Chit To SIR, But Doubts Remain

Supreme Court of India | PTI

The Supreme Court’s verdict on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was, in many ways, a fait accompli. Once the court allowed the Election Commission of India to proceed with the exercise first in Bihar and later in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, the direction of the judgement had become evident.

Governments elected on the basis of revised electoral rolls are already in office. Any declaration striking down the process as unconstitutional would have destabilised not only state governments but also public confidence in the electoral system itself. The court, therefore, confined itself largely to procedural questions and reaffirmed the Election Commission’s constitutional authority under Article 324 to revise and maintain authentic electoral rolls.

Indeed, periodic revision of voters’ lists has been part of India’s democratic practice ever since elections based on universal adult suffrage began. On that principle, there could hardly have been any serious challenge to the Commission’s powers.

Yet, the verdict leaves behind troubling questions that cannot be brushed aside merely because the process has received judicial approval. The court did not sufficiently examine the extraordinary haste with which the SIR was undertaken. The Election Commission was fully aware of when the Bihar Assembly’s term would end and could have initiated the exercise much earlier.

Instead, the revision was completed in record time, leaving millions uncertain about their electoral status. Democracy is not merely about cleaning up electoral rolls; it is equally about ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded. A fair revision process requires adequate notice, transparency, and sufficient time for those wrongly omitted to prove their eligibility and restore their names. By focusing narrowly on the Commission’s powers rather than on the human consequences of the exercise, the court overlooked the scale of disenfranchisement caused by the hurried implementation of the SIR.

The judgement does contain one important safeguard. It clearly states that the authority to determine citizenship rests with the government, particularly the Union Home Ministry, and not with the Election Commission. This is significant because the Commission had removed millions of names from electoral rolls on the suspicion that the individuals concerned were non-citizens. The verdict, thus, leaves the door open for affected persons to approach the competent authorities and establish their nationality.

However, for those already excluded from the democratic process, this offers limited comfort. The triumphalism visible in the Election Commission’s response cannot conceal the reality that the SIR was imposed with undue haste and with consequences that will haunt Indian democracy for years. If the exercise is extended nationwide, nearly 100 million people could be affected. A democracy cannot claim moral strength if millions are forced to first prove that they belong before they are allowed to vote.