Satyam Vada: Why Speaking The Truth Is Essential For Spiritual Growth

Practising Satya helps seekers overcome fear, embrace authenticity and pursue their spiritual journey with clarity | Representational Image

Satyam vada simply means to speak the truth. When the seeker starts on the path and would like to pursue the truth till the source of that truth, the journey may appear long. Where to begin and how to pursue may be fundamental questions. When the sadhaka follows the Patanjali-given Ashtanga marga, the path is set. Of the eight stages of progression, the sage gave social dimensions of mandatory compliance. Five of these are called Yama. One of these important five is Satya or the truth.

Why Truth Is Fundamental

Why is mandatory compliance defined through the path of truth? The whole experience is based on the true state, and hence expecting the truth to be spoken from the beginning is a basic tenet. Is it that important, one may seek clarity? When the foundation is not solid, no edifice may stand properly, should be understood.

The Strength Of Truth

An untruth spoken needs huge defence. On the other hand, a truth stands out on its own. Ultimate is the Satya. The one who follows Satya as the practice does not need to fear. One need not be scared of getting exposed. This and many such overheads getting off one’s shoulders may make the seeking journey light and focused.

Making Satya The Starting Point

What if speaking the truth is not feasible, one may question. Never enter into the contexts where the very foundation is untruth is the answer. The best starting point is Satya, and everything on the journey shall fall into the right places with the practice of “Satyam vada”. Authenticity shall prevail.

(Dr. S. Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher. Topic and views are inspired.)