 Rumours And Dharma Of A Citizen: Staying Responsible In Times Of Crisis
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisRumours And Dharma Of A Citizen: Staying Responsible In Times Of Crisis

Rumours And Dharma Of A Citizen: Staying Responsible In Times Of Crisis

The column reflects on how rumours can spread fear during crises and urges citizens to act responsibly. It emphasises that while questioning the government is part of democracy, exaggerating problems and fuelling panic harms the nation, and citizens must uphold their dharma by strengthening society.

Swami Brahmavidananda SaraswatiUpdated: Thursday, March 12, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
A reflection on how citizens should avoid spreading rumours and panic during difficult times, emphasising responsibility and national duty | Representational Image

Yesterday, I was returning from a temple in Matunga. I got into a cab and the driver said, "Sir, this war is creating a lot of problems." I said, yes, any war will create problems — but we are relatively safe in India.

He went on: "No, sir, hotels are closing down because of lack of gas." I asked which one. He mentioned a hotel in Matunga.

A rumour meets reality

I couldn't help smiling. I had just met someone over coffee in that very hotel, minutes before stepping into this cab. The place was buzzing. And being a South Indian hotel, their menu naturally revolved around dosas and similar dishes — all requiring gas.

Now, I am not saying there are absolutely no supply issues. There are. Certain goods have to be rerouted — away from conflict zones, around the Cape of Good Hope, through longer overland routes. There may be some disruption for a week or so. That is real.

A citizen's dharma in difficult times

But why am I raising this in a spiritual column?

Because in times like these, it becomes not merely important but a dharma — for each one of us — not to amplify rumours, not to exaggerate problems, and not to create panic. Vested interests are always ready to exploit uncertainty: to engineer artificial shortages, to profit from fear, to cause discomfort to the common man and damage to the nation as a whole.

Democracy and responsibility

There are, of course, legitimate reasons to question any government. There are enough grounds for political debate and criticism — that is the nature of democracy, and rightly so. But in difficult times, to exaggerate, to play up problems, to fan anxiety — this is against the national dharma of a citizen.

Democracy does not grant you the right to tear down the country you live in. There are enough hostile forces — external and internal — already engaged in that endeavour. The common man need not join them.

Strengthening the nation in times of crisis

Our dharma in difficult times is the opposite: to stay grounded, to act responsibly, to strengthen the nation — not weaken it.

This is my sincere appeal.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)

Follow us on