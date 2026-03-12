Rumours And Dharma Of A Citizen: Staying Responsible In Times Of Crisis

A reflection on how citizens should avoid spreading rumours and panic during difficult times, emphasising responsibility and national duty | Representational Image

Yesterday, I was returning from a temple in Matunga. I got into a cab and the driver said, "Sir, this war is creating a lot of problems." I said, yes, any war will create problems — but we are relatively safe in India.

He went on: "No, sir, hotels are closing down because of lack of gas." I asked which one. He mentioned a hotel in Matunga.

A rumour meets reality

I couldn't help smiling. I had just met someone over coffee in that very hotel, minutes before stepping into this cab. The place was buzzing. And being a South Indian hotel, their menu naturally revolved around dosas and similar dishes — all requiring gas.

Now, I am not saying there are absolutely no supply issues. There are. Certain goods have to be rerouted — away from conflict zones, around the Cape of Good Hope, through longer overland routes. There may be some disruption for a week or so. That is real.

A citizen's dharma in difficult times

But why am I raising this in a spiritual column?

Because in times like these, it becomes not merely important but a dharma — for each one of us — not to amplify rumours, not to exaggerate problems, and not to create panic. Vested interests are always ready to exploit uncertainty: to engineer artificial shortages, to profit from fear, to cause discomfort to the common man and damage to the nation as a whole.

Democracy and responsibility

There are, of course, legitimate reasons to question any government. There are enough grounds for political debate and criticism — that is the nature of democracy, and rightly so. But in difficult times, to exaggerate, to play up problems, to fan anxiety — this is against the national dharma of a citizen.

Democracy does not grant you the right to tear down the country you live in. There are enough hostile forces — external and internal — already engaged in that endeavour. The common man need not join them.

Strengthening the nation in times of crisis

Our dharma in difficult times is the opposite: to stay grounded, to act responsibly, to strengthen the nation — not weaken it.

This is my sincere appeal.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)