Rising Intervention, Not Rising Crime: Maharashtra Battles Child Marriage | Representative Image

Good news rarely arrives with a label that says “good”. One must peel back the surface of headlines to see what the numbers truly mean. The same careful reading is required when we confront disturbing statistics. When reports revealed that authorities in Maharashtra stopped 6,428 child marriages in seven years, many reacted with alarm. Commentators spoke of a spike. Some suggested the state was sliding backward while India aims to eliminate child marriage by 2030.

The assumption was simple: more cases stopped must mean more child marriages occurring. But that conclusion mistakes visibility for growth. A rise in interventions does not automatically indicate a rise in crime. Child marriage has long existed in silence, shielded by social acceptance and underreporting. When cases surface and are prevented, it often signals that communities are speaking up and systems are responding. Earlier data underscores the depth of the challenge. Drawing from Census 2011, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in 2017, identified 70 districts across 13 states with high child marriage prevalence. Sixteen of those districts were in Maharashtra.

The burden was real. What changed was not the existence of the problem, but the response to it. At the national level, awareness campaigns such as Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat brought conversations about girls’ education, legal consequences, and early marriage into communities once beyond the reach of policy messaging. Over time, child marriage began to be viewed less as tradition and more as a violation. At the state level, enforcement strengthened.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 provided a firm legal foundation, and Maharashtra reinforced it through the Maharashtra Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, 2022. These rules introduced accountability at the grassroots. Schools must report prolonged absences. Child Marriage Prohibition Officers monitor dropouts and coordinate with gram sabhas. District initiatives further shifted the landscape. Campaigns led by local police in Solapur demonstrated how law enforcement can prevent rather than merely react.

By tracking vulnerable cases and directly engaging families, authorities disrupted marriages before they occurred and signalled that child marriage is not a private affair immune from scrutiny. For instance, 17 NGO partners of Just Rights for Children are working in 30 vulnerable districts of Maharashtra and have stopped 10,556 child marriages in the last one year. Just Rights for Children is the country’s largest network with over 250 partner NGOs working across the country for child protection. Working on the 3P model of Prevention, Protection and Prosecution, the NGOs work in tandem with administration and law enforcement agencies to end child marriage by 2030.

In a recently conducted research, ‘Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence towards a Child Marriage Free India’, by Centre for Legal Action and Behavioural Change for Children (C-LAB), an initiative by India Child Protection, clearly shows that local authorities such as panchayats and gram sabhas, and NGOs have a huge role to play in this shift in Maharashtra.

The report showed that 100% respondents were aware of the laws about child marriage and they credited NGOs (81%) and local authorities (73%) as the top sources of their information on child marriage laws. Higher reporting, then, is not evidence of decline. It signals accountability. Each prevented marriage represents a child protected. The more urgent question is not why numbers are rising, but how many cases still remain unseen.

The writer is president, Mahatma Phule Samaj Seva Mandal, Karmala District, Solapur