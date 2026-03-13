Right To Die With Dignity: Supreme Court’s Passive Euthanasia Verdict Brings Clarity To End-Of-Life Care

Supreme Court of India | File Image

The Supreme Court has done the right thing in giving its approval for passive euthanasia in a specific case, thereby bringing clarity to one of the most sensitive ethical questions confronting modern medicine. In a landmark ruling on Wednesday, the court permitted the withdrawal of life support for 32-year-old Harish Rana, who has remained in a permanent vegetative state since 2013.

A Bench consisting of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Vishwanathan authorised the removal of life-sustaining treatment, including feeding and nutrition, and directed the hospital to provide palliative care so that Rana may pass away with dignity.

Though passive euthanasia had been recognised as legal in India since the court’s earlier rulings in 2018 and the subsequent guidelines refined in 2023, this is the first instance in which the court has directly authorised such a course of action in an individual case.

Right to life and the right to die with dignity

The decision draws its moral and constitutional strength from the interpretation of Article 21—the right to life—which the court has repeatedly held also includes the right to die with dignity.

When life is reduced to a biological existence devoid of awareness or hope of recovery, the question naturally arises whether the law should insist on prolonging that existence indefinitely.

The term “euthanasia”, which is Greek in origin, means an easy or painless death. In modern ethical discussions, however, passive euthanasia does not mean actively causing death. Rather, it refers to the withdrawal or withholding of extraordinary medical measures that artificially prolong life. It is, in essence, a decision not to pursue further interventions when they serve no meaningful medical purpose.

This must be distinguished from the horrific misuse of the term by the Nazis, who used it as a euphemism for the systematic murder of the disabled and the infirm.

Emotional and ethical dilemmas for families

Permitting passive euthanasia can also spare families prolonged emotional suffering. Watching a loved one remain indefinitely on life support, with no chance of recovery, can be an unbearable ordeal.

In such circumstances, allowing nature to take its course may be the most humane option.

Medical resources and difficult choices

In a country where medical facilities remain scarce, enormous economic and human resources are often spent on keeping alive patients with irreversible conditions. These resources could sometimes be better used to treat curable illnesses, strengthen preventive healthcare, or assist those who lack even basic medical care.

Examples from public life illustrate the dilemma. In one case, the family of an industrial magnate chose passive euthanasia when it became clear that continued ventilation served no purpose. In another instance, a prominent politician was kept on a ventilator for years at public expense.

A principle affirmed

One decision reflected practical wisdom; the other highlighted the absence of clear norms.

The verdict affirms a simple but profound principle: dignity must accompany life—and, when the time comes, death as well.