Rethinking Customer Centricity And The Growth Mind-Set |

“Customer centricity” has become one of the most familiar expressions in business. Almost every organisation claims that the customer is at the centre of what it does. Yet many businesses continue to be organised around products, processes, targets and internal convenience. This raises a more fundamental question: What does it really mean to design a business around the customer?

A product-centric organisation starts with what it has. A customer-centric organisation starts with what the customer is trying to solve. This distinction moves the business from product to problem, transaction to relationship, mass offering to personalisation, sales targets to customer lifetime value, and internal convenience to customer convenience.

Companies can become highly efficient at selling products without necessarily becoming better at creating customer value. A transaction may be completed successfully, while the customer still experiences unnecessary effort, uncertainty or friction. The more important question is therefore not simply, “Did we complete the transaction?” but “Did we solve something that mattered to the customer?”

From Functional Silos to Customer Journeys: Customers do not experience an organisation in the way the organisation experiences itself. Most organisations are structured vertically. Marketing owns one part of the process, sales another, while operations, technology and customer service manage other parts.The customer, however, experiences none of these organisational boundaries. The customer experiences a journey—from awareness and consideration to purchase, onboarding, usage, support, renewal, loyalty and advocacy. Every stage is an opportunity either to create value or to create friction.

Customer centricity therefore requires organisations to examine the entire customer journey, rather than optimise individual transactions or departmental performance. This also makes customer experience an employee-experience issue. Frontline employees need access to relevant customer information, appropriate authority, simpler processes, faster decisions and incentives aligned with customer outcomes. An employee may understand precisely what a customer needs but still be unable to deliver it because the organisation's systems and policies do not allow it.

Evidence, Data and AI: From Assumptions to Understanding: Customer centricity cannot be built on assumptions about what customers want. Organisations need evidence. Understanding customer segments and personas, identifying unmet needs, studying pain points, observing purchase and usage behaviour, and systematically listening to the voice of the customer can help organisations move from assumptions to insight.

Data and artificial intelligence can extend these capabilities through personalised recommendations, predictive customer insights, next-best actions, AI-enabled service and real-time feedback. However, technology should strengthen—not weaken—customer trust. Personalisation creates value only when customers perceive it as relevant, transparent and useful. The practical implication is clear: customer centricity cannot remain an annual initiative or a statement in a corporate presentation. It has to become part of the organisation's operating rhythm: listen to customers, map the journey, identify important pain points, design focused experiments, measure what changes and scale what works. Starting with one high-value customer journey can make transformation concrete and manageable instead of attempting to change everything simultaneously.

Rethinking Growth: Growth is often described through more customers, products, markets and revenue. These remain important, but sustainable growth requires a broader perspective. Growth can also come from deeper relationships with existing customers, improved retention, referrals, new products, digital channels, partnerships, acquisitions and customer-centric innovation. In many organisations, significant growth opportunities may already exist within their existing customer relationships.

Customer deepening, retention, referrals and increased customer lifetime value can create growth without depending exclusively on customer acquisition. This provides a useful connection with the idea of a growth mind-set. Growth mind-set is commonly associated with the willingness to learn, experiment, accept setbacks and improve. In a business context, however, there is another, more difficult dimension: the willingness to question what is already working.

Success creates habits. Habits create processes. Processes create structures. Over time, something that once enabled growth can become a constraint. A structure that made sense at one stage may become less effective as the organisation grows and customer expectations, technology and competition evolve. It is relatively easy to accept that something unsuccessful needs to change. It is much harder to question something that has been successful. Yet sustainable growth often requires precisely that leaders therefore need to ask not only, “How can we improve what we are doing?” but also, “Is this still the right thing to be doing?”

Customer Centricity + Growth Mind-Set: Customer centricity tells us where to look. Growth mind-set determines whether we are willing to change what we see. Customer centricity encourages organisations to look outward—towards customer needs, behaviours, expectations and experiences. Growth mind-set encourages organisations to look inward—at their assumptions, structures, processes and habits. This combination also changes how organisations measure performance. Businesses are generally very good at measuring activity: calls made, meetings completed, leads generated, processes closed and programmes delivered. But activity is not the same as value.

Customer-centric organisations need measures that reveal the quality of the relationship: customer effort, satisfaction, retention, churn, customer lifetime value, repeat purchase and advocacy. Ultimately, customer centricity is not about repeatedly saying that “the customer comes first.” Growth mind-set is not simply about claiming to be open to change. Both must appear in decisions, behaviours, processes, measures and outcomes.

Sustainable growth is rarely created by one grand idea. More often, it emerges from seeing the customer more clearly, questioning assumptions more honestly and redesigning the business more intelligently. The real shift, therefore, is not merely from customer experience to customer centricity, or from growth to growth mind-set. It is towards an organisation that continuously learns from customers, challenges its own assumptions and reinvents how it creates value. That may be the deeper meaning of customer centricity: not simply doing more for customers, but continuously rethinking how the organisation creates value for them.

Samuel Brainerd is General Manager – Learning & Development at Chola Finance, Chennai, and Dr. Srini R. Iyengar is Professor of Strategy at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai.