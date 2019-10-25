Resurgent Sharad Pawar has many challenges

The Indian electorate asserts itself appropriately when it needs to. Until the other day, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) looked down and out, cornered and seemingly at the mercy of the BJP-Shiv Sena combine. Today, with the Assembly election results having come in, the State’s foremost veteran politician Sharad Pawar has re-asserted himself, increasing his party’s representation in the Assembly manifold. Spearheaded by Pawar, the NCP has upped its tally from 41 in 2014 to 56 this time around despite the desertion of some leaders and some uncharitable remarks by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who is a babe in the political woods in comparison to Pawar. Having come under an Enforcement Directorate challenge in the run-up to the polls with the ED having registered a money laundering case against him, Pawar showed his political adroitness and his acumen as a fighter when he braved a heavy downpour in Satara to address an election rally refusing to be shielded under an umbrella. The octogenarian drew wide public support when he took on the BJP and Shiv Sena over attempts to browbeat him and cocked a snook at those who were his friends in better days but now chose to desert him. There was a clear sympathy factor at work which he used to his advantage.

It would be premature to surmise that this performance of NCP would lead to the resurgence of the party, though the psychological boost that it has got is beyond doubt, especially because the Congress has been left behind at 44 seats. Pawar can hardly be faulted if he believes that in Maharashtra the real Congress is the NCP. The veteran has made it clear that he would remain in the Opposition and would not be open to overtures from the BJP which could face heightened demand from the Shiv Sena to make way in the chief ministerial chair for Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav’s son Aditya Thackeray after half the term of the House is over. But power is an intoxicant and the BJP, which is publicly non-committal may have other ideas. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has the ED and the CBI to worry about. Not just him but his closest lieutenant Praful Patel may have much to hide from the sleuths. A cosy relationship with the Modi government at the Centre could, however, save the day for him. All in all, there are opportunities and challenges galore still waiting for the redoubtable Sharad Pawar.