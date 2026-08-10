Reimagining Life Beyond Parental Pressure And Societal Expectations | AI

Recently, actor Aamir Khan shared that to his children—Junaid, Ira, and Azad—he is not a superstar but simply a parent who wants them to grow into confident, sensitive, and emotionally strong individuals. Rather than constantly pressuring them to become academic toppers, Aamir believes children should be encouraged to be happy, compassionate, and true to themselves. It is no surprise that his parenting philosophy resonates with many parents who struggle to raise their children in a world that places overwhelming emphasis on measurable achievement, academic merit, and success in an intensely competitive environment.

Children barely out of kindergarten are shepherded into tuition classes designed to sharpen their mathematical and scientific skills, often leaving little room for other disciplines. By Class 10, the race intensifies, with engineering and medical entrance examinations looming so large that many students feel their entire future depends on clearing them. We are witnessing a disturbing culture that hothouses children instead of letting them develop at their own pace. Teenagers spend long hours shuttling between schools and coaching centres, sacrificing hobbies, sports, sleep, and emotional well-being. Freighted with increasingly high-stakes social expectations, adolescence has become an age of Sturm und Drang.

At the heart of the problem lies a narrow definition of intelligence. Indian society continues to equate excellence primarily with science and mathematics. A student who secures admission into engineering or medicine is widely perceived as successful or intelligent, while those pursuing humanities, literature, fine arts or vocational trades are often viewed as academically inferior. Parents proudly announce that their child is preparing for engineering entrance exams, but far fewer boast about their children pursuing humanities or liberal arts.

In today’s society, success is often measured through grades, rankings, salaries, and social status. From an early age, many youngsters are conditioned to believe that they must outperform others to succeed. Novelist Ayn Rand challenged this mindset, arguing that it is both limiting and counterproductive. According to her, people who are obsessed with staying ahead of others rarely create anything truly original; they spend their lives reacting to competition instead of pursuing innovation.

To be fair, India’s competitive culture did not emerge in a vacuum. For generations, education was viewed as the most reliable ladder out of poverty. In a country marked by economic insecurity and future uncertainties, parents naturally wanted secure careers for their children. Engineering and medicine became symbols of stability and upward mobility. Today, however, years of hard work and impressive qualifications offer little reassurance to thousands of science graduates, who confront a Beckettian bleakness as AI transforms industries and layoffs sweep through the IT sector.

The hierarchy of subjects reveals a deep flaw in our education system and social mindset. Science is undoubtedly important, but why should it alone become the marker of brilliance? An aspirant topping the IAS, JEE or NEET often becomes front-page news. Yet, a university topper in English/Hindi literature, philosophy, economics, or history seldom attracts similar media attention. Creativity, empathy, and imagination are just as essential to nation-building as technical proficiency.

Unfortunately, our education system continues to reward the Gradgrindian culture of rote learning more than originality. Students learn to echo textbook answers with metronomic precision, shaped by an examination system that prizes predictability over originality. Curiosity often becomes collateral damage.

Some of the greatest discoveries and artistic achievements in history emerged not from relentless cramming but from curiosity, experimentation, and contemplation. Isaac Newton’s observation of an apple falling from a tree led him to reflect on gravity and the laws of motion—a reminder that moments of quiet contemplation often spark transformative ideas. Insight often emerges from reflection rather than constant pressure.

Many parents, driven by insecurity and social comparison, impose their unfulfilled ambitions upon their children. Like Neil Perry in the movie Dead Poets Society, many young people quietly abandon their authentic aspirations under the crushing weight of societal expectations, mistaking prestige for fulfilment.

Schools must encourage analytical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence. India does not lack intelligent students; it lacks an ecosystem that allows intelligence to flower in diverse ways. A nation of 1.4 billion people cannot afford to define success through a single narrow tunnel. Excellence should not belong exclusively to science streams or examination toppers. What if your child dreams of becoming an electrician, a carpenter, or a plumber? Would you dismiss that dream simply because it does not fit society’s definition of success or social mobility, or would you encourage them to excel on the path they have chosen? True excellence lies not in the label attached to a profession but in the honesty, skill, and passion with which it is pursued.

The writer is a Delhi-based journalist.