Reimagining Human Progress: Can Economic Growth Coexist with Ecological Balance? |

Every human being inherits a simple ambition: to leave life better than he found it. For several millennia, societies have pursued this ambition through economic growth. Bigger economies have created employment, improved healthcare, expanded education, built modern infrastructure, and brought overall well-being. By many measures, humanity has made remarkable progress, at least in the physical world.

Yet alongside these achievements, another reality has emerged. The environment that sustains us is under stress, water bodies are polluted, forests have shrunk immensely, biodiversity is disappearing (many species extinct mainly due to loss of habitats) and extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common. The challenge is no longer a distant concern.

This brings us to the question: Can humanity continue to pursue prosperity and higher living standards without compromising the ecological foundations upon which they depend? The answer may require us to rethink not only how economies grow, but also how we define progress itself.

The Limits of GDP as a Compass

Since the industrial revolution, the template of progress has largely been economic growth, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) becoming the most widely used indicator of national success. Rising GDP reflected expanding production, higher incomes, greater employment, and improved living standards. But it is fundamentally incomplete, unsustainable and environmentally damaging. By focusing solely on the market value of goods and services produced, GDP overlooks the condition of the natural systems upon which all economic activity ultimately depends. A nation may record strong economic growth while simultaneously, systematically and irreversibly harming the environment. In such cases, GDP captures immediate economic gains but fails to account for the erosion of natural capital that supports long-term sustainable prosperity.

The debate over growth and sustainability is often framed as a choice between two competing visions. Growth optimists argue that technological innovation can decouple economic prosperity from environmental degradation, pointing to advances in renewable energy, electric mobility, artificial intelligence, and resource-efficient manufacturing. On the other side, ecological economists contend that infinite growth on a finite planet is impossible. The objective, therefore, should not be choice between growth and sustainability, but to redefine growth so that both reinforce one another.

Redefining Growth

While economies MUST grow, the need is to transition from ‘growth at any cost’ to ‘growth with responsibility’. The need of the hour is to transition from a linear ‘exploit-produce-dispose’ model to a circular economy which extends to recovering, recycling, and reusing materials rather than disposing as the end goal.

Building partnerships

Over the last several centuries, humans have ravaged earth’s natural resources and wildlife, destroyed forests, polluted the air and water, added large amounts of greenhouse gases, fought two world wars and inflicted horrors of colonialism. Historical patterns of resource extraction and uneven economic development have contributed to significant disparities between developed and developing economies. As the world transitions towards a more sustainable future, these historical realities must be acknowledged while fostering collaborative solutions. The benefits of economic progress have not been distributed evenly, while many of the environmental consequences have become a shared global burden. As ESG frameworks gain prominence worldwide, concerns have been raised in some developing economies regarding their equitable implementation and the need to balance sustainability objectives with developmental priorities.

Sustainability discussions must also acknowledge the environmental impact of consumption patterns, including food systems, resource use, and lifestyle choices. Addressing these challenges requires shared responsibility across nations, industries, and individuals. Greater global cooperation, technology sharing, and collaborative partnerships can help accelerate sustainable development across both developed and developing economies. Technological advancements, particularly in areas of green energy, renewable energy, and clean energy, should be made more accessible through collaborative frameworks that encourage wider global adoption.

Vikasit Bharat 2047

India aspires to become a developed nation by 2047. The ecological cost of unchecked growth is not hypothetical - it is already being felt. Studies indicate that India's drought-prone areas have expanded over recent decades. India’s landmass is prone to soil erosion, with 3.17% experiencing catastrophic erosion from deforestation and intensive farming practices. Approximately 600 million people face high to extreme water stress, according to NITI Aayog, and people are facing inadequate access to safe water. These are not merely environmental statistics - they are economic liabilities that directly undermine India’s growth potential.

Encouragingly, India's solar installed capacity represents approximately 29% of the country's total overall electricity-generating capacity. Solar currently stands at over 157 GW, spearheading India's shift toward a green grid where non-fossil fuel sources now account for over 52% of the entire national power mix. The National Green Hydrogen Mission aims to position India as a global leader in clean energy production. Innovative urban initiatives like Indore’s award-winning

circular waste-management system - which has made it India’s cleanest city for eight consecutive years - show that sustainability and livability are not competing goals but complementary ones.

As India advances towards its vision of Vikasit Bharat 2047, it has a unique opportunity and a compelling responsibility to demonstrate that prosperity and sustainability can reinforce one another rather than exist in conflict.

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” - The Original ESG

G20 India summit tagline explains Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam wonderfully as One Earth, One Family, One Future. It explains that WE have only one planet that’s our home, WE includes - humans, animals, trees, birds, fishes, mountains, water bodies ie everyone and with a common future through amicable coexistence. In the Indian philosophy, a river is not just a body of water but a living, nurturing mother, hence called “Nadi Mata” or Mother River. The planet Earth itself is called “Bhumata” or Mother Earth. It is seen not merely as matter, but as a living sustainer of life. Vasudhauva Kutumbakam encompasses every being on the planet, viewing the entire universe as one family with a shared future. Progress, therefore, must be seen from the perspective of all the stakeholders.

Role of humanity

Shree Krishna explained eco-balance to Arjun citing the example of a tree as a symbol of ‘One Family’. He says a tree uses the basic five universal elements - space, air, fire, water, and earth - transforms them beautifully into oxygen, food, flowers, fragrance and fruits. He explains that the tree never gets to enjoy its own fruits. It suffers the sun’s heat while giving cool breeze to those who stand under its shade. The tree does not keep for itself the fragrance nor beauty of its flowers; it distributes them. This is how humans should live – selflessly, he explains.

Krishna asks, what if a seed decides to retain its identity, would we ever have a tree? Krishna explains that humans are like leaves on a tree, there to serve the tree. In spring, they sprout; in summer, they grow; in autumn, they turn yellow and finally fall off. While alive, the leaves produce oxygen, they nourish as food, they create a soothing sound in the breeze, they hold on to life with great strength even in storms, and when their time comes, they fall off gracefully and return to the soil only to nourish it. Service onto others while enjoying all the benefits of life being part of society (the tree). The seed represents ultimate sacrifice.

Krishna adds, the moment one leaf says, “I want to become the biggest, I want to have everything,” it will exploit all the resources from the tree. This one leaf may grow larger than others leaves but as a result, all other leaves fall off eventually killing the tree itself. And without the tree, this one big leaf will survive on its own either. Hence, Krishna teaches that one must

know one’s boundaries, live in harmony, and be considerate towards others for one’s own well-being.

He further explains that if you cut your tongue, the pain is felt by the entire body, not just the tongue. Even if one family member is in pain the impact will be on the entire family.

In the Hollywood movie Peaceful Warrior, the protagonist asks Nick Nolte, “Hey Socrates, you know so much, how come you are working at a gas station?” Nolte replies, “This is a service station; we offer service, there is no higher purpose.” The protagonist mocks, “Pumping gas?” Nolte replies, “No, service to others.” It reaffirms Krishna’s teaching to Arjuna: service to others.

Acharya Vishnugupta Chanakya explained to Chandragupta that every person in society has a role, and that role must be rooted in service. He explained that not everyone is equally gifted. Each person has his own strengths and weaknesses. For example, a businessman is gifted with a unique ability to trade, manufacture, and generate wealth. Similarly, not everyone can become a painter or a singer. But artists, musicians, and others express and share their talents with society. The same applies to potters, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, and farmers.

He says, if you are a businessman, you should do everything in your capacity to generate wealth, not hoard it, but share it honestly with society through taxes and donations. If society thrives, so will you.

What next?

As long as progress remains human-centric, the environment and the planet will continue to be severely harmed.

This is already visible. Even today, during heatwaves in India, stray animals such as cats, dogs, and birds suffer. In urban areas, individuals must step forward to help - by providing water, food grains, and ideally by adopting animals. These beings are on the streets because their natural habitats have been taken away by us.

Until we recognize their suffering, economic progress remains incomplete.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has been practiced in this land for several millennia but needs to be re-embraced. The challenge arises when the belief “You Live Only Once” overrides. This gives a feeling that one need not care for consequences, like not making a bed in a hotel room because one will not return. In contrast, Indian philosophy talks of a continuum, the relentless cycle of birth and rebirth (passage through 8.4 million life forms) emphasizing responsibility because one will return home (One Earth) again and again.

Am hopeful…

True human progress should ultimately be measured not merely by the size of economies, but by our ability to improve lives while safeguarding the natural systems that sustain them. Social conscience, which is on the rise, is critical in addressing climate change and requires focusing on consumption, not merely policy commitments, but meaningful action that reflects the realities of both developed and developing economies. Human emphasis should be on reducing consumer demand for goods, including choice of food products, and distinguishing between needs and wants, to control environmental impact. That is not a constraint on ambition, it is the highest expression of it.

People are stepping up and doing lots for ‘other family members and for the family home.’ With more awareness, Karuna will find expression through 8 billion of us.

Originally published in Forum Views, the publication of the Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum (BBF), August 2026.

The author Ashish A Wakankar views expressed are personal