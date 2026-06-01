RCB: From Chasing The Dream Victory To Living It | File Pic

RCB, RCB! For nearly two decades, the punchline wrote itself.

Every summer, the chant echoed louder than the results. “Ee Sala Cup Namde” became less a slogan and more a test of loyalty. Through heartbreaks, collapses, near-misses, and endless memes, the faithful of Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept showing up. Today, the joke is over. The dynasty has arrived.

RCB’s back-to-back Indian Premier League titles are not merely a sporting achievement; they represent one of the most remarkable transformations in modern franchise cricket. After finally ending their 18-year wait for a maiden crown in 2025, Bengaluru returned in 2026 with a burden that has broken stronger teams—the pressure of proving the first triumph was not a fluke. Instead, they produced a season that was defined by authority, composure, and conviction.

History underlines the magnitude of the feat. Only two franchises before them—Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians—had successfully defended an IPL title. RCB have now entered that exclusive club, shedding forever the label of cricket’s great underachievers. What makes this triumph particularly compelling is that it was built on evolution rather than emotion. Earlier versions of RCB often relied excessively on individual brilliance. The modern side, however, reflects balance. Under captain Rajat Patidar and coach Andy Flower, the franchise has developed a culture where systems matter as much as superstars. Patidar himself credited Flower’s role in reshaping the environment and fostering belief throughout the squad.

Yet, every great sporting story still needs its enduring symbol, and for Bengaluru that figure remains Virat Kohli. There was something fitting about Kohli once again standing at the centre of the celebrations, guiding the chase in the final with an unbeaten innings that reminded the cricketing world why he remains one of the game’s defining competitors. After years of carrying expectations, he is now witnessing the rewards of persistence.

Kohli has been with the franchise since its inception in the inaugural season and has seen them through their worst years when they were perceived as nearly men of the IPL, losing year after year, until 2025 happened under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy. The victory also carried a deeper emotional layer. Patidar’s decision to dedicate the title to victims of the tragic stampede that followed last year’s celebrations ensured that the moment was marked by reflection as much as jubilation. It was a reminder that sport does not exist in isolation from the communities that invest their emotions in it.

The IPL has always thrived on narratives. For years, RCB’s story was about longing. Then it became redemption. Now it is something entirely different: sustained excellence. The franchise that once chased history is suddenly writing it. And for the rest of the league, that may be the most unsettling development of all.

RCB may have got started on what could be a transformational phase in terms of dominance after years of underachievement and rewriting IPL history in the process.