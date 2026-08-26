Raksha: The Protection We Truly Need

The Rakhi symbolises a bond of love and responsibility while reflecting the deeper spiritual meaning of protection | AI Generated Representational Image

‘Raksha Bandhan’ or ‘Rakhi’ is a special occasion to celebrate the chaste bond of love between a brother and a sister, which is one of the deepest and noblest of human emotions. This bond of love is so strong that it cannot be broken easily. Yet, perhaps the real beauty of Raksha Bandhan lies in the fact that its strength has never depended upon the strength of the thread itself.

A Rakhi may be made of silk, cotton or even a simple piece of thread, but the emotions woven into it are far stronger than the material from which it is made. Although this festival of siblings is mainly prevalent among Hindus, its universal appeal has enabled people of different religions and communities all over the world to celebrate it with enthusiasm.

The original spirit of this festival lies in two words: ‘Raksha’, which means protection, and ‘Bandhan’, which means a bond. Thus, Raksha Bandhan represents a commitment to protect and care. On this day, the sister ties a Rakhi on her beloved brother’s wrist, metaphorically strengthening the bond of love between them. The brother, in turn, promises to stand by his sister through the journey of life.

Beyond Physical Protection

But protection, in its truest sense, should never be understood merely as physical protection. In a world increasingly troubled by fear, insecurity, loneliness and moral confusion, protection also means standing beside someone when they need emotional strength, encouragement and understanding.

However, some may even ask, are only women in need of protection? Is not every human being struggling against some form of fear or insecurity? Perhaps the greatest protection is the protection we receive from the Divine.

The Spiritual Bond

We often forget our true identity as souls and become entangled in the five vices of lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego. But, when the Almighty applies the tilak of soul-consciousness on our forehead, we begin to look beyond the labels that divide humanity. We learn to see one another first as souls.

So, this Raksha Bandhan, let us celebrate not only the bond between a brother and a sister, but also the larger spiritual bond that connects the entire human family. Let the thread on the wrist remind us of an even stronger thread, the invisible bond of love, purity, responsibility and divine protection.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal, USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Mauritius. To date 9800+ Published Columns have been written by him. You can reach out to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com)